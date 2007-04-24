PoBros Releases Mayawaka, a Mayan Fantasy world Casual Game

Miami Lakes, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- PoBros Inc, the creator of hit games PopEm! and WordEm, now brings you Mayawaka. Mayawak is a highly developed premium casual game that combines elements from the arcade, puzzle, and story telling adventures genres.



Enter Mayawaka, the Worlds of Wonder, and embark upon a mystical adventure unlike any other. Use your mouse or cursor keys to maneuver your brave little character across each ancient carved pyramid, moving quickly and carefully to avoid the evil creatures that try to knock you off at every turn.



As you jump on each block in the pyramid, its color will transform. You must completely transform each block in the pyramid. Beware of the Moog – they are wicked little tricksters who will undo all that you’ve accomplished and drive you ever further from your goals. Knock them off the pyramid so you can complete the transformation and move on to the next puzzle. With each completed pyramid, you move one step closer to the next world’s totem. Collect all eight carved totems to conquer the lords of the underworld and restore happiness and harmony to the land as the Sky Gods have promised.



Mayawaka is currently available through the www.pobros.com online game center and other game centers on the net as well. Mayawaka is priced at $19.95.



PoBros is a provider of original interactive entertainment for PC's. The company was founded in 2003 by game aficionados who have more than four decades of combined industry experience, and have been involved in developing games from concept to market - including many major AAA titles. Their passion and expertise enables them to create some of today's most innovative and exciting games for the Casual Games market.

