Computer Giants Enters Into Agreement with Sony Electronics to Deliver High Capacity Media Storage Products to Online Consumers

Laguna Niguel, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- Computer Giants (http://www.ComputerGiants.com), a leading online retailer of hard drives, media storage products, computer parts and accessories, recently announced that it has entered into an agreement with Sony Electronics to carry the company’s media storage products on its Web site. In addition to showcasing Sony products on its online media storage and hard drive store, Computer Giants will also be offering exclusive specials, discounts and rebates on the products.



As part of the agreement, Computer Giants is now featuring Sony’s popular AIT-2 Turbo media storage product on its Web site and is offering an exclusive Sony rebate on the item. The “Why Wait Rebate” on the AIT-2 Turbo is available to all Computer Giant customers and offers buyers the opportunity to purchase a higher capacity, better performance media storage product than traditional DDS/DAT tape format options at a more economical price tag.



“The AIT-2 Turbo is currently available, while the DAT 160 and DAT 72 tape format media storage products are still under development,” says Justin Briggs, director of product management and marketing, Computer Giants. “Our customers need a media storage option now, and when we spoke with Sony about their AIT-2 Turbo product we were extremely excited about its higher charity and stellar performance. We are working with Sony to offer our customers a rebate on this product so that it is effectively the same price as the tape media products.”



The AIT-2 Turbo replaces tape media storage, which is quickly becoming outdated as computer systems continue to be delivered with larger disk drive capacities. Since many systems are now too large to be backed up on a single tape, AIT-2 Turbo was developed to provide a larger capacity media storage option. The Sony AIT Turbo lineup can match current and future storage requirements with up to 80 GB native capacity per drive at a backup speed of up to 12 MB/s while offering multiple interfaces with industry leading reliability.



“We are honored to be selected by Sony to provide exclusive rebates on its AIT-2 Turbo product,” says Briggs. “At Computer Giants, we strive to bring our customers the latest technology at the best prices and this agreement with Sony will allow us to do just that.”



Computer Giants was founded in 1999 and is one of the first dedicated computer parts resellers to operate its business online. The company, which had revenues topping $38 million dollars in 2006, is a leading storage and information technology reseller and offers a comprehensive list of computer parts and peripherals from every major manufacturer. With offices in New York and California, Computer Giants has gained the ability to leverage its relationships in order to provide superior service, quality and pricing to its valued customers. For more information on Computer Giants, please visit http://www.ComputerGiants.com.





