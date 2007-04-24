Grand Opening - LAVA Corp Announces First Ever HD Night

Heber City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- LAVA Corp announces the Grand Opening of their Design Center Showroom. They will be hosting their first open house in Heber City, Utah on May 3rd 2007. During this event, The Design Center will be open to all Park City, Salt Lake City, Saint George, Sun Valley, and Jackson Hole area Architects, Builders, Interior Designers and other Industry Related Professionals.



Beginning at 5:00pm, LAVA Corp will feature the “HD Night” presentation. Every display device (such as Runco LCD TV’s, Plasma TV’s, and Movie Projectors) will be showing the latest in High Definition content. During this presentation, industry professionals and manufacture representatives will be available to give information and answer questions about what the HD hype is all about. They will explain how to identify a true HD TV and what all of the different HD categories really mean. This opportunity will allow participants to experience side by side comparisons of many different High Definition contents.



The LAVA Corp showroom is set up like a custom home and features on display;



• 5 different ways to mount a Plasma or LCD TV.

o On-wall / Flush / Articulating / Pop-up / In-cabinet

• LCD and Plasma TV’s from sizes 15 to 60 inch

• Custom High-end Theaters

• Crestron Touch Panels

• Crestron Lighting Systems

• Distributed Audio Systems

• Distributed Video Systems

• In-ceiling Surround Sound

• Tri-Plasma Sports Corner

• Hidden Mirror TV

• Golf Simulator and more.



“With the assistance of local artisan’s, designers and other sub contractors, the showroom has been turned into a very impressive design center.” Said Todd Westra, Principal at LAVA Corp. “A client would have to go through 3 or 4 homes to show them all of the possibilities that exist in our one showroom, It’s great.”



Russ Winegar, Principal and Manager at LAVA Corp said, “There is no other showroom like this in the state. There are so many different variables to implement these new technology products into your home and there are only a couple of good ways to do it. Here at our Design Center, we can show you how.”



About LAVA Corporation;

LAVA Corp has grown to be the Intermountain West’s Premier Audio Video Integrations Design, Programming, and Installation Firm. As an industry leader, LAVA Corp specializes in the following system types; security, surveillance, distributed audio/video, motorized blinds & shades, telephone systems, home network systems, internet, lighting control, media rooms, dedicated theater rooms, integration systems, smart homes (remote access), HVAC system interfacing, LCD TV’s, plasma TV’s, movie projectors, movie screens, golf simulators and more. LAVA Corp’s Design Build philosophy includes close coordination with design-build team members to insure a seamless work flow process and timely execution of tasks.

