Cookie Cutter Girl Wins ASCAP Scholarship 3rd Year in a Row

Ipswich, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- Cookie Cutter Girl has been awarded the coveted ASCAP scholarship for a remarkable 3rd year in a row. The Pop Superhero is alerting all her fellow independent songwriters to join at ASCAP.com and apply for the monetary music award, whose deadline is June 1st. The award is given to independent songwriters whose airplay and live performances "fall through the cracks" of ASCAP'S royalty payment reporting system. The amount of each award varies by the number of live performances, songs written, and radio airplay received. Cookie Cutter Girl is honored to have been selected for this award every year since she joined ASCAP.



CCG Pop Superhero is featured on the cover of the holy grail of music resources,"The Indie Bible," www.IndieBible.com/jul. This Girl Power Goddess has been in Rolling Stone, is getting "big in Japan," and was recently interviewed by "The Cover Zone" magazine. www.thecoverzone.com/RantsNRaves/julian.html. Cookie Cutter Girl is an independent musician, who can't afford a publicist or promoter, yet CCG is attracting the attention of several national TV producers. The Pop Superhero has been contacted by producers from MTV & Comedy Central, and the TV shows "Who Wants to be a Superhero?,"Wife Swap" and "The Tyra Banks Show." A Pop Superhero endorsed by Sam Ash Music, Minarik guitars, Scratch Pad and S.I.T. strings, Cookie Cutter Girl recently developed "Power of Pink Promotion" to help Independent artists, like herself, receive recognition by the music industry.



"Cookie Cutter Girl," is a Pop Superhero for our times who packs her Girl Power Pop with a punch while freeing women everywhere from the mold in which society holds them captive. This Indie Girl Power Icon has been making the majors listen up and take notice, performing over 150 concerts in 2006. Rolling Stone called Cookie Cutter Girl's song, "Pain," "Nashville's Version of Fiona Apple." The Pop Superhero takes her job very seriously. In addition to making great Power Pop music, CCG helps people start a positive energy cycle in their lives by looking deep within themselves and finding their Super Powers. Who is *your* Inner Superhero? Find out today at PopSuperhero.com.



Dive into the Cookie Cutter Girl comic book to discover CCG's cryptic powers. It was co-written by JULIAN and Justine Fontes, "Queen of Licensed Children's Books." (DISNEY, DREAMWORKS) It was produced by Sonic Comic's Ron Fontes, ex-Art Director for Marvel Comics. Look for issue #1 of "Cookie Cutter Girl: POP SUPERHERO!" this winter. CCG's posse includes a canine crime-fighting companion, "Lil' Stinker," a sparkle shedding feline, "Stardust," and a Power Parrot, "Shadow." See fun photos of Lil Stinker at: www.cookiecuttergirl.com/photogallery.htm Meet all the fun characters of this true modern day Cinderella story today at: www.CookieCutterGirl.com/cookiecuttergirlcharacters_text_iframe.htm.



Cookie Cutter Girl's, self-titled Girl Power Pop CD receives airplay on 500+ TV & radio stations Internationally. Most recently, CCG has invaded the Japanese market via distribution in Japan. Find CCG in Japanese at: www.musicforte.com/japan/lynnjulian CCG is honored to have her music added to 25 different Compilation CDs, most of which were released over the past year. Go to the "Press Kit" page of CookieCutterGirl.com for a discography with a link to each CD. Are you a 'cookie cutter' girl, or did you break the mold? Find out today when you sign up to win a free CD, or maybe even a night out with Cookie Cutter Girl at: www.CookieCutterGirl.com.

