Barry White: Guided By Destiny Staged Reading Opens Off Broadway In NYC

Bronx, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2007 -- This reading and mini concert is a 95 minute two act musical play that explores the life and music of legendary musical great Barry White. Emmitt Thrower the writer, producer and director of Barry White:Guided By Destiny in collaboration with Lanar jointly undertook the challenge of creating this production tribute.



The performance will take place at The Times Square Arts Center located at 300 W 43rd St. NYC 10036 Bet 8th and 9th aves room 301-3 at 8:00 PM on April 28th, 2007. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased and reserved by calling 917 716-6635.



Barry White is played by Lanar who also has created original music for the production along with singing original Barry White and Love Unlimited Songs as part of the mini concert.



Emmitt Thrower a disabled retired NYC police officer and owner/producer of Wabi Sabi Productions also produced the NYC musical called Katrina:A Whole Lotta Water.



In Barry White: Guided By Destiny he explores Barry White's preoccupation with the guiding voice that led him to greatness. His relationships with Muhammad Ali and Elvis Pressley whom he credits with literally changing his life are also chronicled.



Lanar has performed with such R and B legends as Gerald Austin of the Manhattans, Kevin Owens longtime Luther Vandross backup singer now lead singer of Ray, Goodman and Brown, The Persuaders, Gregory Johnson from Cameo, The Legendary Intruders and he also worked with Ray Serrano of African Bambata and Soul Sonic Force. He is a managing partner with radio host and promoter M. Martin Hall. Lanar will be appearing at the Apollo Theater in a Special show on May 30, 2007.



http://www.wabisabiproductions.com/current.htm

