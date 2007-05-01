Have Your Own Free Postcard Design Department

Sedona, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2007 -- Postcards are the supreme method for direct marketing because they’re economical, flexible and highly effective. Galleria Ventures offers zero cost custom postcard design services. This custom design service starts online by providing the information a business wants on their postcard. Then a professional graphics designer takes the information and starts creating their card design. This saves the time and money it would take to create a custom card design because the design service is free. Each design is truly custom! In other words, these are not predefined template designs like those offered by many other online services. Since Galleria Ventures design services are free, there is no risk and the customer is assured to receive the postcard they approved because a printing order is only submitted after design approval.



Galleria Ventures' custom designs emphasize the use of photos and color in order to offer eye-catching and easy to remember uniqueness. For example: the use of several photos on the front of a postcard can give an artist a small portfolio of their art, or a hairstylist showing different services. This picture portfolio entices interest and gives a broader view of what the business offers. Whatever the mission – to advertise, invite, brand, remind, promote or sell – postcard marketing will get the job done simply and affordably. For ideas and examples of their designs look at this web site: www.galleriaventures.com/postcardwebbiz



Additional services:



* Quick - Designs are reviewed online.

* Easy reordering: Galleria Ventures keeps their customer's postcard designs active on their internal system for a year. Reorders can be started by simply sending an email.

* Development of multiple different backside messages at no additional cost. The same frontside design can be used to give longterm branding and different backs give versatility in mission.

* Targeted lists, addressing, mailing services are also available.

* Web Site Links. To give additional internet marketing promotion, all new postcard customers with a web site can have a link placed on the Galleria Ventures site to the customer's web page.

* Easy communication. Several methods are available to communicate the business card design desires.



Galleria Ventures offers all their services on postcard orders of 50 or more.



Galleria Ventures prints postcards using the superior quality of a true offset lithography process. This gives a high resolution 200 lpi (4800 dpi) screen for crisp clear photos and increased color gamut. Prints have rich, smooth solids without the streaking found in lesser quality prints. Designs are printed using any number of color combinations on either side of your card including, but not limited to, full color photographs and logos. The paper stock is high quality thick 15-point stock (350 gsm) coated both sides with a satin matte finish and can grow to an impressive 16-point card with the glossy U/V coating applied. The quality of the color offset lithography printing and thick paper stock guarantees a professional look and feel.



Galleria Ventures is an online independent design and printing business that has been offering online services for designing and printing business cards, postcards, and greeting cards since 1997. If you would like to make an inquiry please use the contact form at: http://www.galleriaventures.com/contact.htm



