Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine Students Host Softball Game Benefiting The National Kidney Foundation of the Delaware Valley

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) will host a charity softball game with all the proceeds from the event donated to the National Kidney Foundation of the Delaware Valley (NKFDV).



The proceeds are being donated to the National Kidney Foundation of the Delaware Valley in honor of the recent passing of Dr. John DePalma, DO; a well-respected Nephrologist at the Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ.



The event will take place on Friday, April 27, 2007 on Monument Field at the PCOM campus at 1:30pm. The game will cost $10 per person and will feature students playing faculty members. The outside community is encouraged to take part in the event to support the students at PCOM and their act of generosity towards the NKFDV.



Game day festivities include a raffle, traditional baseball snack foods such as hot dogs, peanuts, and popcorn and an after party at (TBD location) to generate additional funds for the Foundation.



The game is being held in effort to raise awareness about kidney disease while promoting the National Kidney Foundation of the Delaware Valley and what they do to educate and inform the public about kidney disease. Last year over $5,100 was raised and PCOM’s goal for this year is to surpass $6,000.



The NKFDV supports its mission through research, patient support groups, public and professional educational programs, and a transportation reimbursement fund for low-income patients. More than 10,000 area residents are on dialysis and thousands wait for kidney transplants. It is estimated 1 in 9 Americans suffer from kidney disease, and most do not even know it.



If you have any questions, please contact Samit Patel, President of Phi Sigma Gamma Osteopathic Fraternity, at samitpa@pcom.edu.

