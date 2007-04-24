Tonometer Diaton Sales Add to BiCOMs Increased Earnings Report

Long Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- BiCOM Inc. has obtained the FDA approval for Diaton tonometer back in April of 2006. This unique hand-held tonometer allows to measure intraocular pressure (IOP) through the eyelid, with no contact with cornea, no sterilization and without the use of anesthesia drops. Transpalpebral (Diaton) approach is ideal for patients with corneal concerns like conjunctivitis, edema, erosion, cornea pathology, high degree of ametropy or astigmatism, or acquiring IOPs following laser refractive and other corneal surgeries.



Present at the conference call, Boris Kun, President of BiCOM Inc. and Roman Iospa, CEO have described in detail many advantages of transpalpebral tonometry vs. invasive, contact and non-contact methods. It was interesting to learn that even patients wearing contact lenses can be accurately measured, and also to hear a fun testimonial by a veteran optometrist from Texas that his practice had a noticeable increase of women, and his only explanation was that the eye exam did not include anesthesia drops and therefore did not cause running makeup or yellow eyes.



BiCOM that has been in business for 15 years has managed to build a brand around this new and unique Traspalpebral (Diaton) Tonometry, with clientele consisting of ophthalmic and optometric practices, hospitals, emergency rooms, nursing homes, army and navy, family practitioners of various specializations such as allergists and neurologists, etc., as well as some referred patients requiring day or night eye pressure monitoring.



BiCOM has signed multi-year agreements with a number of practice management companies. The company also mentioned that many follow-ups with their current clients had resulted in additional unit sales primarily purchased by busy and multi-practice offices.



New Diaton tonometer has been exhibited internationally, where thousands of ophthalmologists and optometrists were screened and trained right on the spot at the industry events such as AAOPT and AAO (American Academy of Ophthalmology and Optometry), International Vision Expos East and West, GWCO, ESCRS, and soon to be exhibited at ASCRS (European and American Societies of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Symposiums and Congresses held in London, Athens and San Diego) in addition to many other local and international events.



This year's ASCRS Symposium on Cataract, IOL and Refractive Surgery, ASOA Congress on Ophthalmic Practice Management, and Clinical and Surgical Staff Program will have three speakers presenting papers on transpalpebral (Diaton) tonometery, including clinical comparison studies.



Previous clinical studies, presentations and articles are available on the company's website: http://www.TonometerDiaton.com and its forum - http://www.tonometerdiaton.com/forum.



BiCOM also discussed their initiatives to expand globally, in a series of countries where it expects to receive state government approvals later this year. The company is reviewing and is in negotiations with a number of local and international distributors in , Latin America, Asia, Pacific Rim and the Middle East.



Diaton tonometer has already found its way to the extended parts of the world, where it is needed the most. Since IOP is being measured though the lid without contact with cornea and no sterilization or anaesthesia is required, Diton tonometer becomes the only tool that enables mass IOP screenings. It is already being used by volunteers conducting screenings of thousands of people in Latin America and Africa. Since day one, BiCOM has been supporting a number of not-for-profit missions conducted by selfless volunteers from and abroad.



Glaucoma is treatable, especially the acute form, and even if that is present, proper immediate treatment will restore normal vision. In chronic glaucoma, early detection is the only known cure at this time. Mr. Iospa has pointed out, "With the introduction of our unique tonometer Diaton, we're proud to challenge Glaucoma, a "silent thief of sight", that carries an ever increasing threat of causing blindness as the aging population is growing in the and abroad."



BiCOM, a privately held company has increased its outlook for 2007 due to its plans to expand the product reach to over thirty countries in the next 3-6 months. A growing need for glaucoma screenings globally, in combination with the new and unique transpalpebral method allows BiCOM to position itself strongly within the growing ophthalmic and medical devices industry.



BiCOM management also briefly mentioned a number of investments it made in other products currently in various stages of development and its plans to introduce new and unique products closer to the year's end; details and amounts were not disclosed.



About BiCOM Inc.



BiCOM, with its 15 years of tradition and global clientele, has proven to be the enterprise of the highest level of professionalism, integrity and financial solvency. A unique team of engineers, medical, legal and business experts makes BiCOM Inc. the right place for global talent to find support and guidance. BiCOM Inc. sees its mission in bringing to market innovative products developed and manufactured worldwide.



More about BiCOM at http://www.BiCOM-Ophthalmic.com

