Local Ballet Students Dance With the Stars

Johns Creek, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- Featuring professional dancers and renowned choreographers, as well as over 20 students (age 12 to 18) from the North Atlanta area, Synergie is Artistic Director, Michael Garrison's boldest statement in his company's nine-year history.



The show is being produced by Michael Garrison's North Atlanta Dance Theatre located in Johns Creek, which provides students the training needed to move into professional dance careers. Garrison remarked, "Allowing students an opportunity to perform with professionals gives them a taste of the work and commitment involved in dancing professionally."



Synergie will prove to be a milestone for these teens, expanding their talents and experience using dance as an art form. The kids joined with the professionals for hours of intense training and rehearsals. Without a second thought, they sacrificed the social life most teens enjoy in order to train every night and weekend, sometimes dancing with injuries and blistered toes. Garrison said, "If any activity could be labeled one of blood, sweat and tears, training to become a dancer would be it. Yet, watching the students take their training and move on to higher ground is very rewarding."



Synergie combines classical and contemporary ballet with a poetic flare. It features an unexpected mix of classical music, classic rock and techno with dance styles ranging from classical ballet to modern, and at times totally abstract. This mix of dance takes the students out of their ballerina comfort zone and puts them in touch with the relevant dance modalities needed if they plan to enter a dance career.



Media invited to full in costume rehearsals by arrangement for photographs and interviews (Wednesday April 25 and Thursday April 26 before the main performances).



High resolution photography jpegs available upon request via email. Contact: Jeannie Fulbright 770-740-9315



Details on show times:



Gwinnett Performing Arts Center at Gwinnett Center,



6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Duluth, GA 30097 (678) 584-9581



Saturday April 28 at 7:30 pm and Sunday April 29 at 2:30 pm



Ticket prices - Adults $20.00 - Students and Seniors $15.00



For Information and Reservations 770-772-8000

