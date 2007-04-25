Blenz is Growing Again

Vancouver, British Columbia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2007 -- Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company Ltd. announces three new additions to the head office team. Layla Osberg and Ryan Crawford are the newest additions to the operations team and Paul Charlebois is the latest recruit in the marketing department.



For over a decade Ryan Crawford has been making a mark in the service industry. His strong work ethic and passion for learning allowed him to advance quickly through the ranks, ultimately reaching the level of Barista. As a Barista, Ryan has trained both new and experienced Baristas on the foundations of coffee and the creation of latté art. Ryan’s hands-on experience, skillful latté artistry and knowledge of the industry will be the keys to his success as one of the newest members of the Blenz Operations team. “Making great espresso is the foundation to making great latté art, without the foundation you have nothing to build on,” explained Ryan.



Another addition to the operations team is Layla Osberg. Thirteen years ago she began her career in the specialty coffee industry as a Barista for Blenz. She quickly learned what it takes to operate a successful coffee shop and eventually moved on to manage an independent micro-roaster and specialty coffee house in Victoria, BC. Now she’s come full circle and become part of the Blenz Operations team. “Their [Blenz] commitment to offering the highest quality product and how they support their employees and franchisees is what prompted me to make the move,” stated Layla. “Layla is extremely enthusiastic and knowledgeable about how to operate a successful coffee house. She will be a great addition to the Blenz team,” said George Moen, President of Blenz Coffee.



On the marketing side, Paul Charlebois came to Blenz highly recommended. He is an accomplished copywriter, who received an honorable mention at the RMB Crystal Awards, a creative designer with a keen eye for detail and was an independent marketing consultant for 5 years. “I am extremely excited to be a part of Blenz. It’s a great team who truly love what they do. They approach everything with a lot of enthusiasm and passion. Not to mention, they’re true innovators in the specialty coffee market! I couldn’t ask for a better company to work with,” exclaimed Mr. Charlebois.



“At this stage of Blenz’ growth, it’s become even more important to find and retain the best talent in the market. We understand that our employees make all the difference when it comes to supporting a business that franchisees and customers alike will be excited about,” said George Moen, President of Blenz Coffee. “Ryan, Layla and Paul have already shown themselves to be valuable additions to the family.”



About Blenz The Canadian Coffee Company™



Blenz Coffee is a premium retailer of coffee, tea and other innovative and delicious specialty beverages. All of Blenz beverages are made in-store from only the highest quality ingredients available. Blenz operates a network of over 84 franchise locations, with 49 in British Columbia and 35 internationally. Blenz Coffee is proudly Canadian!

