Q Award Recognizes Employee Performance

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- To commend the efforts of HometownQuotes’ increasing pool of employees, company executives have introduced the Q Award, a rotating inter-office award that recognizes staff members for exhibiting a strong measure of professionalism and exemplary service.



“The company is growing so quickly that the executive staff wants to be sure associates continue to feel valued and recognized for their hard work,” said HometownQuotes President and CEO Hunter Ingram.



Melanie Plymesser of the consumer services department is the first recipient of the traveling trophy. HometownQuotes project manager Mike Hall will be the next titleholder.



“Fortunately we have recruited talented individuals who are always looking out for ways to improve our systems and services. That’s what this award is about – honoring those team players that are always a step ahead of the game. Q Award recipients are associates that help us devise innovative ways to reform and further develop this company,” said co-founder and Chief Financial Officer Bob Klee.



The Q Award reinforces the notion that while the company values quantity, a business must first ensure well-rounded quality service if the organization is to surpass industry expectations and company goals. This distinction illustrates that quantity and quality are increasing as more staff members are hired to man HometownQuotes’ increasing workload.



HometownQuotes has added six staff members since the beginning of this year and will double its office space within the next 30 days. This will be the company’s fifth move since the company’s formation four years ago.

