Flat Panel HDTV Sales Tumble Further in February

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2007 -- Pacific Media Associates, the global market information experts on large-screen displays, reports that unit sales for flat panel televisions and business displays in North America fell another 14% in February 2007. Their Consumer Flat Panel Display Sell-Through Tracking Service also shows that this seasonal decline matches the trend set last year in January and February 2006.



The average street price for the month dropped another 3% overall to just over $2,000, which is down 29% for the year since February 2006.



“The best-selling segment was 30” to 34” LCD models,” according to Rosemary Abowd, Pacific Media Vice President. “The average street price for this segment was steady from the prior month, however. The biggest price drop occurred in the 40” to 44” XGA resolution plasma segment, which lost more than 15% to reach $1,524. A major cause for this was the drop in price on the popular Panasonic TH-42PX600U, which lost nearly 20%.”



The 37” WXGA LCD segment was also worthy of note. The unit market share jumped 4 share points to garner 10% overall, as the average street price fell below $1,000 for the first time in our survey.



In this sample, more than one in four units sold in February — 25.6% — was made by Sony, putting it in first place for the month. And more than one out of every three dollars spent on flat panel HDTVs — 34.3% — went for Sony products, placing the company first in revenues as well. Panasonic was in second place with 17.8% unit share and 18.4% revenue share. The best-selling consumer model was 50” Panasonic TH-50PX600U, with 5.4% unit share. The average street price for this model was unchanged from January at $2,383.



Note: Data cited here is based on a sample of retailers and resellers, and is subject to sampling error.



About Pacific Media Associates

Pacific Media specializes in global display market information, covering all large-screen display categories: front projectors, plasma and LCD TVs, and rear-projection displays. Their Large-Screen Displays Industry Service family of publications provides detailed worldwide quarterly updates (sell-in data and forecasts) on large-screen display markets, newsletters on new products and other key industry developments, monthly advertised price tracking, ad hoc analyses, and annual Web surveys of North American end users (including organizations and individual consumers) and both North American and EMEA resellers/retailers. Their Large-Screen Displays Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers timely sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of large-screen displays sold by leading North American retailers, resellers, and distributors. Pacific Media Associates was established by Dr. William Coggshall, who was previously a co-founder of Dataquest and helped start the syndicated high-tech market information business. The company headquarters is at 1060 Siskiyou Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025. Telephone +1 650-561-9020 www.pacificmediaassociates.com

