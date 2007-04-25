Venture Valuation and BIOTECanada Launch New Online Database of Canadian Life Sciences Companies (www.canadianlifesciences.com)

Zurich, Switzerland and Ottawa, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2007 -- Finding partners and learning about Canada's biotechnology industry is now easier than ever before. With BIOTECanada, Canada's national biotechnology industry association, Swiss based Venture Valuation found a great partner in Canada to expand its international biotech database.



The Canadian life sciences database is part of the Global Biotech Company Database, Biotechgate (www.biotechgate.com), with more than 7’000 companies. Biotechgate comprises databases from Austria, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Scandinavia, Switzerland and data from many other countries. New countries are added on an ongoing basis.



The user-friendly, searchable Canadian Life Sciences database contains profiles of organizations active in Canada across sectors including biotechnology, medical devices, and investors specializing in these fields. All profiles are categorized according to sector, sub-sector and additional criteria so users can easily find the information needed.



"If you are an investor, or looking for partners in Canada, you only need to visit one source: www.canadianlifesciences.com. With a strong research base, and established success in the health, agriculture and industrial biotech sectors, Canada has what you are looking for, and the database is the way to find it," said Peter Brenders, BIOTECanada President & CEO.



Any Canadian life science company looking for increased exposure can get its profile posted on the database today. The database currently comprises more than 700 profiles, which are updated on a regular basis.



"Powerful tools such as this database are excellent resources for companies in Canada looking for international profile. We are encouraging companies seeking to in-license technology or otherwise partner in product development, as well as investors, to visit the site. If you're a company in Canada, you need to be in the database," said Rainer Engelhardt, Chief Executive Officer, GangaGen Life Sciences.



About us:

Venture Valuation (http://www.venturevaluation.com)

Venture Valuation specializes in independent, third party assessment, valuation and monitoring of emerging high growth companies in industries such as biotechnology, med-tech and high-tech. Services are provided in the form of independent Valuation Reports to entrepreneurs (seed to pre-IPO) and investors. With offices in Switzerland, Germany, Canada and South Korea, Venture Valuation has an experienced team of scientists and business professionals with expertise in finance, biotechnology, pharmaceutical and high technology industries. Furthermore, Venture Valuation has initiated, maintains and further develops the Biotech and Life Sciences Database Biotechgate (www.biotechgate.com), along with country databases. Austria (www.austrianbiotech.com), Canada (www.canadianlifesciences.com), France (www.frenchbiotech.com), Germany (www.germanbiotech.com ), Italy (www.italianbiotech.com), India (www.indianbiotech.com ), Scandinavia (www.scandinavianlifesciences.com) and Switzerland (www.swisslifesciences.com).



BIOTECanada (http://www.biotech.ca)

BIOTECanada is the national industry-funded association representing the broad spectrum of biotech constituents including emerging, established and related service companies in the health, agricultural, and industrial sectors. BIOTECanada is dedicated to the sustainable commercial development of biotechnology in Canada.

