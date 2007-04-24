Be the FIRST to buy “The Savvy Woman’s Homebuying Handbook” and Meet Author, Bakersfield’s Own Tara-Nicholle Nelson, Esq., at Book Signing May 24

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2007 -- Real estate expert, author and Bakersfield native to share insider secrets, decision-making guides and action-planning resources at CSUB’s Osher Lifelong Learning Center



What:

Be part of the excitement as Tara-Nicholle Nelson, Esq. launches her new book, "The Savvy Woman's Homebuying Handbook: 150 Insider Secrets, Decision-Making Guides, and Online Resources, plus the ONE Action Plan You Need."



Buy the book weeks before it is available in stores. And learn about the resources, tools and information you need to purchase your dream home now at this informative and entertaining mini-seminar and book signing.



Why:

You’ll learn:



- Mindset management strategies to take you from procrastinator to property owner;

- Insider secrets for drama-free home buying;

- 7 things not to do when you’re gearing up to buy a home;

- A 90-day Homebuying Action Plan, and much more!



Who:

Nelson is a homeowner, successfully active real-estate investor, a Real Estate Broker, attorney, Accredited Buyer’s Representative, and author who helped coach dozens of women to home ownership in the East Bay.



When:

Thursday, May 24, 2007

6:00 – 7:30 p.m.



Where:

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute

CSU Bakersfield

9001 Stockdale Hwy.

Bakersfield, CA 93311-1022

Phone number: 661-654-6832

Website: http://www.csub.edu/olli



Parking is free and plentiful.



Cost:

Free! The book costs $24.95.



About Tara-Nicholle Nelson, Esq. and {RE}Think Real Estate

Formerly a teen Mom who transformed her life through education and property ownership, Tara-Nicholle Nelson is now a successful real-estate investor, real estate broker, attorney, speaker, author, and entrepreneur. Through her new business, {RE}Think Real Estate, and book “The Savvy Woman’s Homebuying Handbook” (Prosperity Way, June 2007, $24.95), Tara feeds the informational and inspirational cravings women have when it comes to real estate matters through various articles, case studies, blogs, newsletters, downloadable forms, and more. {RE}Think Real Estate is a content company that innovates and delivers multimedia knowledge and mindset solutions for women seeking to enhance their lifestyles through property ownership. For more information, please visit www.rethinkrealestate.com or call 1.866.9.RETHINK.



