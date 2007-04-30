Online Newsroom Will Increase Awareness, Improve Communications

Franklin, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- The most recent addition to HometownQuotes’ evolving communications plan includes an online newsroom and information center that puts company details and resources at the fingertips of the media, consumers and insurance agents.



“The HometownQuotes newsroom is one more element of our web site that will give us an opportunity to tell the world about our company. Not only will the site provide readily accessible information to media outlets and insurance agents seeking more information about HometownQuotes, it will also be a portal to articles that consumers can access for general insurance information,” said HometownQuotes President and Chief Executive Officer Hunter Ingram.



Visitors to the HometownQuotes newsroom can access insurance-related articles, executive staff biographies, company information, testimonials, news releases and media clippings. The newsroom also features a link to the HometownQuotes Newsvine – a newsgroup that is updated daily with the insurance industry’s latest headlines and news information.



“Newsrooms are important components to company web sites because providing up-to-date company news and information embodies the objective of remaining transparent. In the insurance industry, particularly, I believe credibility is a very important quality that must be reinforced. This newsroom will help us do that,” said HometownQuotes Director of Public Relations Krista Farmer.



This newsroom is one of several revisions the HometownQuotes web site is experiencing.



A recent TEK Group survey indicated that 93 percent of journalists think it is very important for a company to have a newsroom on its web site.



The HometownQuotes newsroom can be accessed by visiting http://www.hometownquotes.com/newsroom.html

