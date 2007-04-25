Preferred Health Inc. Selects Advanced Solutions from RAM Technologies

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2007 -- RAM Technologies, Inc., a leading software vendor serving the administrative needs of companies in the healthcare industry, has announced that Preferred Health Inc. of San Juan, Puerto Rico has selected its HEALTHsuite® and eHealthsuite™ software applications to streamline operations and improve customer service for its health insurance business.



HEALTHsuite is a comprehensive administrative solution designed for health plans and benefit administrators competing in the new market. Rich in features and functions to support health plans of all sizes and types, HEALTHsuite is an enterprise wide solution that supports all facets of health care administration including Commercial, Managed Care, Medicare, Medicaid and Federal Health Benefits. Additionally, HEALTHsuite is fully compliant with all HIPAA regulations including the use of National Provider Identifiers (NPI) and ICD-10 code sets.



eHealthsuite is a state of the art, real-time Internet consumer-portal. Its advanced flexibility allows eHealthsuite to adapt to a health plan’s specific needs and integrates real-time with the enterprise solution HEALTHsuite. eHealthsuite greatly improves customer satisfaction and reduces demands on plan personnel by allowing members, providers, employers and brokers greater access to information through a secure e-Health gateway.



“We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship with RAM Technologies,“ states Luis Soto, Vice President of Information Services for Preferred Health. “After a comprehensive evaluation, we found that the advanced features of HEALTHsuite and eHealthsuite provide the functionality we require, while the rules based processing ensures the flexibility needed to support our unique business.”



“We are very happy to announce the addition of Preferred Health to our growing family of clients” stated Christopher Minton, Vice President of RAM Technologies. “Preferred Health provides us with yet another opportunity to expand our reputation as a provider of quality systems and services.”



About Preferred Health:

Preferred Health serves individuals and groups throughout Puerto Rico. They currently administer health care benefits for government employees, employer groups, and individuals. With the addition of a Medicare Advantage line of business, Preferred Health continues to expand their presence in Puerto Rico.



About RAM Technologies:

RAM Technologies is a leading provider of administrative software solutions for health plans and benefit administrators. For over 26 years RAM Technologies has provided superior system solutions to a wide range of health plans serving the Medicare, Medicaid, HMO, PPO, Commercial and Federal Health Programs. With the implementation of advanced technologies, RAM has helped clients streamline business processes, improve customer service and increase return on investment. You can contact RAM Technologies at (877) 654-8810 or on the web at www.ramtechnologiesinc.com

