Website Re-Design Helps to Ensure Symposium Success

Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2007 -- LogoBee and the organizers of the Linus Pauling Biotech Symposium have been working hard lately to ensure all their marketing materials are in place before the upcoming two-day Biotech event this coming May. The Pauling Biotech Symposium will get underway May 4-5 in Boston, MA, giving an opportunity for some of the leaders in the industry to meet and discuss current research developments and future opportunities in this emerging field. The event celebrates the life of two-time Nobel Prize winner Dr. Linus Pauling, who won the Nobel Prize for chemistry in 1954, and the Nobel Prize for peace in 1962.



This will mark the 12th annual Symposium, and will be the host of a large group of industry leaders and CEO’s from all over the world who will participate in the symposiums’ panel discussions, seminars and events. Speakers will be covering everything from recent developments in biotechnology to new drug discoveries, allowing for the collaboration of some of academia’s brightest minds, industry leaders and entrepreneurial companies.



LogoBee, Inc. was pleased to work with Dr. Grace Wong and the head organizers of the Symposium to help revitalize Dr. Pauling's website (www.pauling.us). Confirmed speakers are CEO's and chiefs from Asia (India, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan), Australia, South Africa & Europe(Germany, France, UK) and the USA. Keynote speakers from Novartis, Genzyme, Pfizer, Merck and Imclone etc. will also be attending. LogoBee began the re-design by updating the Pauling logo, which can now be seen from all pages of the site. The logo’s graphic shows a plant growing out of a small beaker, whose stem bends up and around to form the letter ‘P’ for Pauling. They also designed a centerpiece collage to capture the essence of the symposium’s mission, i.e. that science can bring people together and help promote peace.



The Symposium is open to anyone who wishes to attend, however registration at www.pauling.us is required. The Symposium will be taking place at MIT Faculty Club, Cambridge MA. The event was strategically organized just prior to the BIO-2007 event which is both too large and too expensive for many people from Boston to attend, but also allows for international speakers to attend both conferences during the same week.



About Nobel Pauling:

Nobel Pauling was created in honor of the achievements of Dr. Linus Pauling (1901-1994). Similar CEO Pow-Wow's in the future will be held in India, China, Australia, Germany and Canada to provide people with the opportunity to see, first-hand, what the benefits, and challenges are to expanding or establishing R&D and clinical trials operations in the booming environment of the emerging "Asian Tigers". This unique symposium will create new opportunities for networking (poor & rich) and advancement within the International Biotech community. For more information please visit their website: http://www.pauling.us and email, (Alex at pauling.us)) or call 617-566-0511 if you are interested to be a speaker, sponsor or volunteer.



About LogoBee.com:

LogoBee is a leading provider of web design, logo design and stationery to businesses all over the world. Brochures and flyer design also available. For more information please visit their website: http://www.logobee.com

