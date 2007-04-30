Likno Software Has Released verison 1.1.126 of Likno Drop Down Menu Trees

Athens, Greece -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- Likno Software is proud to announce the launch of the latest version 1.1.126 of its product Likno Drop Down Menu Trees. Likno Drop-Down Menu Trees is a cross-browser, platform-independent hierarchical navigation control for web pages built using Javascript and DHTML technologies. It does not require any plug-ins or extensions to work on your clients' browsers and you can easily create and change the style of your web menu tree and even customize each item using a different icon and design!



Through the URL below you can browse through some of the examples already offered:



http://www.likno.com/drop-down-menu-trees/examples.html



Some of the main features of Likno Drop-Down Menu Trees are:



- Cross-browser, tested on all major modern browsers and operating systems (MS Internet Explorer, Firefox, Opera, Konqueror & Safari)

- A wide variety of different themes comprising of different icons, CSS styles for the nodes, and background properties.

- Styles can be defined individually for three different states, normal, mouse over and selected

- Icons can be defined for each of the states mentioned above, and for each node, closed or open branch

- Different icons can be individually set for specific nodes (that is, not following the tree theme)

- Any number of CSS classes can be dynamically added and used or changed for different nodes or branches of the tree

- Unlimited number of trees in the same page, each with different styles and properties

- Unlimited nodes and/or levels (depth)

- Use the keyboard arrows to navigate through the tree and expand/collapse branches

- The tree participates in the TAB order of your web page. If you have multiple trees in the same page, you can also use Alt+1, Alt+2, etc. to navigate between them

- Double click or single click to expand/collapse a branch

- Support for either fixed box size trees with scrollbars, or freely expandable

- Trees can be attached to any HTML element on the page

- Support for multiple selection trees (can be used as check boxes), optional use of the CTRL modifier key to add to selection

- Custom context menu with user-defined items, following the tree theme

- Visit link in a target frame, and/or execute a Javascript command when clicking on a node

- Optional tree state persistence across sessions. The state of the tree is saved in a cookie

- Support for tool tips and custom status bar messages on mouse over for each node

- Ability to associate custom user-defined data with each node (and perform sorting and other operations on them)

- Optional auto-collapse property (Microsoft Explorer style)

- Comprehensive client-side API, including functions for manipulating all aspects of the tree, sorting, searching for nodes, dynamically inserting or deleting nodes, etc.



The features in verison 1.1.126 are:



- Added support for www1, www2, ..., www9 in the domain name.

- Bug fixes of previous version



For more information on Likno Drop Down Menu Trees please visit: http://www.likno.com/drop-down-menu-trees.html



Likno Drop Down Menu Trees costs $35 for a single-user license. The produced menu trees are functional in all DHTML-enabled browsers. The price also includes free customer support by our highly trained and friendly personnel that has earned Likno Software an extremely high reputation. The trial version can be downloaded from the Likno Software site, at http://www.likno.com/drop-down-menu-trees/download.html. For more information please contact us at support@likno.com



About Likno Software

Likno Software, creators of AllWebMenus, is a leading software development company that over the past years has managed to establish itself in the international community of web developers as a leader in JavaScript / DHTML technology through its advanced software and services. Presently, Likno Software has also managed to become actively competitive in the Imaging market sector through the development of its innovative software and its advanced features.



Evaluation Copy Available on Request

Company Website: http://www.likno.com

Product Website: http://www.likno.com/drop-down-menu-trees.html

Menu Trees Gallery: http://www.likno.com/drop-down-menu-trees/gallery.php

Examples/Screenshots: http://www.likno.com/drop-down-menu-trees/examples.html

