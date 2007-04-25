InterVations releases PingCOPA Network Monitoring Software V2.01

Sandwich, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2007 -- InterVations is proud to announce the release of PingCOPA V2.01.



The PingCOPA Network Monitoring Software has been written by InterVations as an aid for network engineers when monitoring and diagnosing IP network problems.



PingCOPA network monitoring software will run on Microsoft Windows 98, ME, 2000, 2003, XP and the new Windows Vista operating systems, and supports the Microsoft Text-to-Speech interface.



Speech output is provided to enable network engineers to work on cables and hardware without looking at the computer monitor when testing IP network problems.



PingCOPA network monitoring software will continuously monitor network computers, HTTP Web Servers, FTP Servers, POP3 Servers and SMTP Servers as well as allowing simultaneous multiple ping and traceroute sessions. Multiple windows can be opened so many subnet and IP address ranges can be monitored simultaneously.



PingCOPA's traceroute provides both ICMP and UDP hops and gives a graphical representation of the route.



A network calculator is included providing a means to determine subnet masks and ranges, and various command line tools are provided to monitor a machines network configuration.



PingCOPA V2.01 also includes a full DNS lookup utility allowing network engineers to do complex DNS lookups from a GUI interface.



For more information on PingCOPA please see our product web page at http://www.pingcopa.com. More information on InterVations can be found on our corporate web page at http://www.intervations.com

