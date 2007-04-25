Commercial Real Estate Buying Made Easy With High LTV Mortgages

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2007 -- 400Bankers.com, a commercial real estate broker/lender database, has announce that some of their commercial lenders are starting to offer up to 100% financing for commercial real estate acquisitions with debt and equity financing. Last month $17.4 Million in loans were funded up to 100% CLTV with debt financing and $38.7 Million were funded with debt and equity financing. The average interest rate was 7.289% on a 30 year mortgage. Due to high volume of loan applications and high closing ratio, borrowers have been quoted interest rate up to 0.75% below national average interest rate. Average closing costs have been decreased to $4,600 for commercial real estate loans of $1 Million or less. To learn more about 400Bankers.com go to http://www.400bankers.com



About 400Bankers.Com

400Bankers.com (www.400bankers.com ) is a national and international commercial mortgage loan bankers network for real estate projects between $200,000 and $10,000,000,000. 400Bankers.com has over four hundred lenders and private investors in it’s network. The network consists of commercial loan experts who are unmatched in efficiency and financing terms.

