Think You Know Everything There Is to Know About Hurricane Katrina?

The destructive force of Hurricane Katrina will forever be indelibly marked in the hearts of the Nation, especially the people of New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. Even more distressing is the inadequate response by the local, state and federal governments, who were under prepared to aid the survivors. Michael Eric Dyson writes a tough, no holds barred account of the failures of the government to alleviate the plight of the evacuees of 8/29.



Just when you thought you knew everything about Hurricane Katrina, think again! Michael Dyson uses his exceptional writing talent and intellect to engage in a serious analysis of how race, color and class influenced the government’s response to the most vulnerable members of our union, poor Blacks.



Come Hell and High Water is heralded as:



“The first major book to be released about Hurricane Katrina… it will also be looked to as an authoritative chronicle of what happened and when…”

—San Francisco Chronicle



“Dyson’s volume not only chronicles what happened when, it also argues that the nation’s failure to offer timely aid to Katrina’s victims indicates deeper problems in race and class relations…”

—Publishers Weekly (starred review)



He exposes in unrestrained fashion the failures of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and other local and state officials whose hesitations cost precious lives.



