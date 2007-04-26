Honestech’s DVD Authoring Studio Available for Trial

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2007 -- Honestech, Inc., a leading developer of digital video software technology for multimedia content and Internet Protocol (IP) solutions for PCs and Handheld devices, unveiled a trial version of its DVD Authoring Studio 2.0 easy to use DVD authoring utility software. The trial version of DVD Authoring Studio 2.0 provides 30 days of full functionality and is available from more than two hundred download web sites.



Honestech’s DVD Authoring Studio 2.0, nominated as one of the best products at Retail Vision, the leading global retail industry trade show for retailers, e-tailers and direct marketers, features a simple and intuitive GUI enabling novice users to easily Author DVDs and Video CDs simply, easily, and conveniently. Users can utilize editing features, menu customizations, and import features combining video, photo’s, audio, music and presentation formats all from within a single software interface. DVD Authoring Studio 2.0 combines DVD, Video CD, and SVCD production into a single integrated package. The automatic format conversion eliminates the need for additional Codecs or conversion software to convert MPEG, AVI, DV-AVI, WMV and ASF files to DVD format. Users can easily back-up and share their favorite Videos, Music and presentations on computers and DVD players.



Retail versions of Honestech’s products, including Burn DVD 3.2, Video Patrol 5.0, VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe an Analog to Digital Video format conversion kit for converting VHS to DVD, MY IPTV & CAM Anywhere an Internet Protocol (IP) Television and Camera kit for remote viewing, and Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner an easy to use CD and DVD burning utility, are available at leading retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, CompUSA, Costco, Office Max, Office Depot, Amazon.com, and are available from the companies web site at Honestech.com. The full version of DVD Authoring Studio 2.0 is widely available with a suggested retail price of $99.99.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc. is a premier supplier of digital video and Internet Protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC, handheld and phone users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video. Honestech has offices in Austin, Texas, Taipei, Taiwan, Tokyo, Japan and Daejeon, Korea.



For more information about Burn DVD 3.2 and Honestech, visit the company’s web site at Honestech.com.



