SIGGART Design Contest

Stamford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2007 -- Beginning on Earth Day (April 22) and continuing through June 1, SIGG Switzerland will be running a contest to design the next eco-friendly SIGG water bottle. The contest will be hosted at http://www.MYSIGG.com/SIGGART. Visitors to the site can enter the contest by downloading the bottle template and designing his or her own SIGG. All visitors to the site can view submitted designs and vote on their favorite entries. The winning bottle will be produced by SIGG in time for this year’s holiday season and sold exclusively by Patagonia (http://www.patagonia.com) and on http://www.MySIGG.com. A percentage of sales from the winning bottle will be donated to The Surfrider Foundation (http://www.surfriders.org), a not-for-profit organization committed to protecting our oceans and beaches.



“What’s your Eco-Style?” Theme:

Because SIGG bottles are environmentally friendly - reusable and 100% recyclable - we’d like to give people a chance to design a SIGG bottle that represents their eco-outlook on life. This could mean creating an image that illustrates the beauty of nature…the importance of being environmentally aware…or whatever he or she thinks is at the heart of living a green lifestyle. The bottle designs will be judged on eco-sensibility, overall aesthetics and style.



Choosing a Winner:

The top 10 designs which receive the most votes online will be submitted to a panel of judges from Patagonia (http://www.patagonia.com), Surfriders (http://www.surfriders.org), Inhabitat (http://www.inhabitat.com) and SIGG Switzerland (http://www.sigg.ch) who will select the ultimate winner. The 10 finalists will receive the SIGG bottle of their choice and the top designer will receive 100 bottles with the winning design for his or her friends and family. For full contest rules, please visit http://www.MYSIGG.com/SIGGART.





