Celebrity TV Chef Daisy Martinez Joins Local Chefs For Simon Super Chefs Live! At Oxford Valley Mall

Langhorne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2007 -- The Oxford Valley Mall will be hosting Simon Super Chefs Live!, a unique day-long celebration of food, cooking and entertaining on Saturday, May 19, 2007. The event is free and open to the public. Simon Super Chefs Live!, which runs from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., will star popular TV chef, Daisy Martinez, as well as top local chefs, Cary Neff of Samson Street Oyster House and Walter Staib of City Tavern.



Emmy Award winning emcee Bill Boggs will host this popular event which will include live cooking performances and demonstrations, a segment on entertaining, food and beverage sampling, cookbook sales, autograph signings and an exciting round-robin cook-off between the local celebrity chefs. The live event will conclude with the presentation of the Simon Super Chef Crystal Award to the winning chef.



Audience members are invited to meet the participating celebrity and local chefs and secure their autographs.



This event at the Oxford Valley Mall is just one of the 25 tour stops at Simon malls across the country through August. To participate or learn more about the Simon Super Chefs Live! tour, visit www.simon.com.

