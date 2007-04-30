Extractiva Upgrades e-discovery Production Suite

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- Extractiva, Inc., the pioneer in integrated Electronic Data Discovery software, announced today the latest version of the e-discovery production suite, HardCopy Pro Plus™. Version 6.00S incorporates new features including a revamped distributed processing architecture, support for additional e-mail formats, and more options for automatically formatting Microsoft Office documents.



In the new version of HardCopy Pro Plus, the distributed processing module has been completely rewritten with a new architecture, allowing high-volume users to handle text/metadata extraction, imaging, quality control, and data export with unparalleled speed and efficiency. The module supports Microsoft’s SQL Server to handle large data sets.



The latest version also adds direct support for the mail folder format used by e-mail applications such as Netscape, Mozilla Thunderbird, and most Linux and Unix systems. Dale Rychert, Enterprise Systems Analyst, said that “Many existing and legacy e-mail systems use the Unix mailbox format, so together with our native support for Microsoft Outlook and Lotus Notes e-mail archives, we can now handle the vast majority of e-mail formats in current use, without any third-party filters.”



Version 6.00S also adds the ability to configure Microsoft Excel page margin settings within the automatic Excel formatter. New Microsoft Powerpoint settings include custom slide width, custom slide height, and the ability to specify the first slide number to be processed from each Powerpoint slideshow. Other enhancements in 6.00S include easier tracking of error documents through the “Project Files” query screen; individual imaging of problem files (allowing you to make custom selections within a viewer application prior to imaging); and an optimized text/metadata extraction engine that works ten times faster than the previous version. These enhancements are designed to simplify and speed up the process of e-discovery production.



About Extractiva



Extractiva, Inc. sells and supports the HardCopy Pro Plus™ professional-grade electronic data discovery solution used by large litigation-support service bureaus and law firms. HardCopy Pro Plus is used in conjunction with retrieval systems to make large batches of electronic documents and e-mails easily accessible to attorneys and paralegals for searching and review.



Extractiva focuses on helping clients convert from ad-hoc, labor-intensive methods to more automated methods, and continually works with EDD experts to develop pioneering and evolving solutions in the evolving EDD field. The company, located in Herndon, Virginia, was founded in 2000 and was formerly Mobious Solutions, Inc. For more information, visit http://www.extractiva.com.



Extractiva is a registered trademark of Extractiva, Inc.

