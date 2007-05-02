MoodBook (tm) - Bring Raphael Art to Your Computer Desktop

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2007 -- MoodBook Development announces the initial release of MoodBook (tm) Raphael Art, an innovative desktop toy utility for Windows 95, 98, ME, NT, 2000, XP, and Vista. MoodBook brings art to your desktop and sets a tone for your daily mood and emotions! With MoodBook your computer desktop looks like an art gallery changing art expositions either automatically, at regular time intervals, or manually, with a click.



Raphael is a High Renaissance painter, a master of dynamic composition and movement. Raphael's work is often cited for its harmony and balance of composition. Raphael, like Michelangelo and Leonardo da Vinci, is one of the most famous artists of High Renaissance and one of the greatest influences in the history of Western art.



By his artistic means Raphael has achieved constant movement throughout his paintings, without letting it become restless or unbalanced. Giorgio Vasari once said: "While we may term other works paintings, those of Raphael are living things - the flesh palpitates, the breath comes and goes, every organ lives, life pulsates everywhere..."



The most notable pictures by Raphael have been carefully collected, selected and researched, and they are now available to you in one, easy to use, combined package, i. e. art pack. The pictures are designed to work as a desktop background (a wallpaper) on any computer with Microsoft® Windows® Vista, XP, 2000, 98, Me, NT, or 95. The 18.6MB art pack includes 125 high-resolution art images for your desktop.



