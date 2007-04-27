The Most Popular Shareware Windows X Server Just Got Better

Tampere, Finland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2007 -- WinaXe Windows X Server allows both Windows and Linux to be run on the same desktop at the same time. Users can access and run their remote applications from the Windows desktop and switch between operating systems as if switching between two Windows applications.



Open KDE or Gnome on Windows!



Users can choose from variety of different starting methods and number of different window management modes make it possible to open not only single remote applications but also a complete Linux/Unix desktop. Or even better - several desktops are available in separate simultaneous sessions.



NFS Client and Server for Windows included!



NFS client enables your workstation to benefit from networks NFS Server services. With the help of NFS client you can mount disks and folders from network, no matter under which operating system they reside, and make them as part of your familiar local Windows desktop environment.



With NFS server you can share your local drives and folders with other networked users, no matter which operating system they are running on their computers.



We will help you there!



We promise that you are up and running in minutes. Just download the free evaluation version and give it a try. We provide full email support also for non registered evaluation versions. If you face any problems or questions just contact us and we will help you there.



Our updated and improved edition of WinaXe runs on Windows 95/98/NT/2000/ME/XP. This latest title has a free download available to the public at http://www.LabF.com/download



Contact: Petri Litmanen

LabF, Finlaysoninkatu 4 B

33210 TAMPERE

Phone: +358 3 260 4000

Fax: +358 3 260 4444

E-Mail: sales@LabF.com

Web: http://www.LabF.com

