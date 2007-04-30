Laboratory Testing Inc. Expands Scope of Accreditation

Hatfield, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) has renewed and expanded its accreditation with the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA). LTI has been re-approved for the calibration of a wide range of standards, gages, hand tools and torque wrenches, for field calibration services, and for dimensional testing. Approval was also granted to expand the scope of accreditation to include coordinate measuring machines (CMM), dial and digital indicators, supermicrometers, dead weight testers and force measurement.



The new A2LA certificates state that this laboratory is accredited in accordance with the recognized International Standard ISO/IEC 17025:2005, and are valid through March 31, 2009.



Laboratory Testing Inc. of Hatfield, PA, is an independent laboratory specializing in materials testing, specimen machining, failure analysis and materials-engineering services. The calibration lab, LTI Metrology, performs dimensional, mass, pressure, force, torque, and vacuum calibrations traceable to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), as well as field service for surface plates, CMMs, optical comparators, hardness testers, scales/balances, testing machines and hand tools.

