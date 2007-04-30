TotalCare IT Solutions Program Director Featured in Business Leader Magazine

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- An article written by Tim Finnegan, program director for Alphanumeric’s TotalCare IT Solutions division, appears in the April issue of Business Leader magazine.



The article discusses how small and medium sized businesses can outsource certain aspects of their business in order to better finance their businesses. The article explains how outsourcing certain aspects of a business have become so commonplace that many “small- and medium-sized business owners often say that they do not even outsource. However, when asked how many attorneys are staffed in their legal department, they realize that they leverage a law firm for services.”



Finnegan explains in the article, titled “Using Selective Outsourcing to Finance a Business” why so many area organizations are choosing to outsource functions such as law services, sales, human resources, software as a service, voice as a service and of course, information technology.



“Outsourced services are beneficial because the investment required to build and maintain these capabilities in-house far exceeds the value returned to a business. The combination of intermittent need and complexity results in a clear choice: A business can maximize cash flow and receive as-needed expertise from organizations that focus in these areas. A better cash flow can be utilized to negotiate better terms with lenders, improve current product and service offerings, fuel market expansion, and maximize profit.”



