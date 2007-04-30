DPV and LACSLink Address Verification Services Available From Qualified Address

Orem, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- Exact Wave, a leading provider of on-demand data management solutions, today announced that it has added powerful DPV and LACSLink processing services to its line of online address verification solutions available through www.qualifiedaddress.com. These new services are offered as an upgrade to Qualified Address Scrubbing, the new line of mailing list software solutions introduced by Exact Wave earlier this year.



LACSLink, an acronym for Locatable Address Conversion System Link, is a service that updates rural-route addresses that have been changed to city-style addresses in order to implement a 911 system in an area. It will also convert existing addresses that have been renamed or renumbered.



DPV, also known as Delivery Point Validation, is an address verification service. It verifies that an address is deliverable by attempting to match it against a list of over 165 million valid delivery points. If the address is matched, Qualified Address will update it and append a ZIP+4 Code. This technology can significantly reduce undeliverable mail and offer businesses savings in postage, labor and supplies.



“DPV and LACSLink will greatly benefit our customers and enhance the services we already offer,” explained CEO James Endicott. “Offering our customers the power of on-demand DPV and LACSLink processing is a great example of the innovation that customers have come to expect from Exact Wave.”



Qualified Address Scrubbing with DPV and LACSLink will be available at www.qualifiedaddress.com starting on March 26, 2007.



About Qualified Address



Qualified Address, an Exact Wave company, is a leading provider of online address data management and enhancement solutions. The mailing list software and services developed by Qualified Address enable customers to effectively manage communication with their contacts without costly investments in IT infrastructure. Qualified Addresses services are flexible and developed so that they can be completely integrated into existing systems. Qualified Address prides itself in being an industry leader for software as a service (SaaS) mailing list solutions. More information on Qualified Address is available at www.qualifiedaddress.com.



DPV and LACSLink are trademarks of the United States Postal Service.

