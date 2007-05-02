Product Update - DataMatrix Font and Encoder for Printing DataMatrix as a Font

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2007 -- IDAutomation.com, Inc. announces a major update of their DataMatrix Font and Encoder. This new release includes updates to the ActiveX control included in this product and a new Native VB Module for Visual Basic, Excel and Access has also been added to the licensed package. This Native VB Module is the complete encoder function in VB form. It may be slower than accessing the ActiveX DLL; however, when distributing an application, the ActiveX DLL does not need to be distributed. The DataMatrix Font and Encoder is a package that allows complex DataMatrix symbols to be printed as a font. DataMatrix is a small, square, two-dimensional barcode that can encode over 800 characters in a single symbol. By printing DataMatrix as a font, businesses can integrate DataMatrix barcodes directly into their business application print process instead of exporting data to a proprietary label program.



The DataMatrix Font and Encoder supports Microsoft Windows, UNIX and any other operating system with a Java Virtual Machine. The package is provided with TrueType, PostScript and PCL laserjet soft fonts. The DataMatrix font product supports ECC200, which allows the barcode to be read when it is up to 60% damaged. Other features include IDAutomation Vertical Interleaved Technology™ which allow increased throughput and printing at small X dimensions and custom functions to encode tabs and returns between fields in a single symbol. Microsoft Access, Word mail-merge, Java and Visual Basic examples are provided with the installation.



A fully functional evaluation version may be downloaded from http://www.idautomation.com/fonts/datamatrix/. A single user license for the DataMatrix Font and Encoder costs $199 and a royalty-free Developer License costs $1199. IDAutomation.com, Inc. also provides linear bar code fonts, ActiveX Controls, JavaBeans, Java applets, MICR fonts, OCR fonts and barcode scanners. IDAutomation.com, Inc. is a member of the Better Business Bureau, has been marketing ID automation products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.



Contact:

Roxanne McSheehy

IDAutomation.com, Inc. ® http://www.idautomation.com/

550 N. Reo Street; Suite 230

Tampa, FL 33609 813-514-2564

E-Mail: admin@idautomation.com

