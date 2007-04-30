Vandyke Software's New Releases Give Network Professional Shortcuts for Faster Logon and Script Recording

Albuquerque, NM -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- Delivering time-saving tools is the focus of the latest releases from VanDyke Software, the developer of Secure Shell solutions that balance strong security with ease of use.



“Time strapped network administrators always look for ways to simplify and automate their processes,” said Maureen Jett, VanDyke Software's Product Director. “With SecureCRT 5.5 and SecureFX 4.5, we provide new ways to automatically connect to multiple servers on startup using the built-in auto session, and to easily move between the terminal emulation and file transfer applications. We’ve also added a script recorder to SecureCRT. This makes scripting repetitive functions easier to do on the fly and brings scripting within reach of less experienced users.”



“Auto starting with a given folder is tremendously useful,” said a SecureCRT customer using the 5.5 release. “I also like the way you can right-click a folder and pick Connect in Tabs, which opens each item located in the folder in a new tab.”



“We also looked at interoperability and compatibility with these releases,” said Jett. “Customers find it difficult to deal with key formats for public-key authentication. They were asking for more options and flexibility, so we added support for OpenSSH format keys. Windows Vista is also supported with these new releases.”



To further improve integration of SecureCRT and SecureFX, SSH2 session passwords can be cached like passphrases, so that you don’t have to re-enter passwords. This builds on the applications’ ability to share session settings, public-key storage, and other configuration elements. Toolbar buttons in both applications make it easy to switch between terminal emulation and file transfer activities.



SecureCRT is the tool of choice for IT professionals who are responsible for network administration and end-user access where security is critical, combining a feature-filled terminal emulator with the security of the Secure Shell (SSH) protocol. SecureFX is a versatile file transfer application that supports SFTP, FTP over SSL, and standard FTP. Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT and SecureFX can be downloaded from the company's web site: http://www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke's technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing.



ABOUT VANDYKE SOFTWARE, INC.

IT professionals who are responsible for network administration and end-user access where security is critical rely on VanDyke Software's rock solid and easy to configure software. The company develops secure, standards-based data access, file transfer, and communications software for internet and intranet use by corporations, government, and education. VanDyke Software consistently delivers accurate, responsive support, and addresses its customers' evolving needs with timely product enhancements.

