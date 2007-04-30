InstallBuilders Company Today Announces the Release of Version 4.01 of Smart Install Maker

Bothell, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- Quickly Create Fully-fledged Installation Packages with Smart Install Maker!



Developers will, no doubt, appreciate the new product by InstallBuilders as it offers a combination of two essential attributes required for auspicious working conditions in creating installation packages: a convenient, intuitive interface and a wide range of functions.



The pre-eminence of Smart Install Maker among the similar software is that it allows you to create distributives with ease within a reasonably short amount of time. The creators of Smart Install Maker have worked their best to deliver the program in an intuitive and pretty simple interface with great functionality. Thanks to the guidance of the built-in wizard you will be able to create complex distributives in several minutes.



Delivered in a friendly interface, you will find such advanced capabilities as registry and INI files modification, checking the system specifications for their compliance with the program's requirements, setting file associations, registering fonts and ActiveX components.



The support of LZMA compression technology allows creating installation packages of significantly smaller size, which will seriously enhance the end-users installation experience.



The appearance of the installers is also taken into account as the created distributives will shine with the superb design, giving it a modern look and enhancing customer confidence. The utility also allows a thorough customization of installer screens, so you can tailor them to your needs.



Other program features include the full multilingual support expanding your program audience to worldwide, creation of silent distributives, which can install software in one click and system requirements checking that will verify the program's compatibility with the user's system.



Smart Install Maker runs under all versions of Microsoft Windows and costs $79.99 (USD) for a single-user license. Licensed customers are entitled to the fully-functional version of the product, free technical support and free upgrades. Further information on Smart Install Maker, as well as a free trial copy is available free of charge from http://www.sminstall.com/.



