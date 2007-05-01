CachemanXP 1.50 - The System Performance Optimizer

Coburg, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2007 -- CachemanXP is a system service designed to improve the performance of your computer by optimizing several Windows caches and fine tuning a number of system settings. Auto-Optimization makes it suitable for novice and intermediate users yet it is also powerful and versatile enough for computer experts. Backups of settings ensure that all user modifications can be reversed with a single click. CachemanXP uses minimal resources and virtually no CPU time. The help file includes a screenshot based system performance guide.



CachemanXP offers several handy process managements functions like Kill Process, a feature that helps removing crashed, non responsive programs from memory. You can use it as a Task Manager replacement.



For a more detailed features list, example tweaks and screenshots please visit CachemanXP website at:



http://www.outertech.com/index.php?_charisma_page=product&id=7



CachemanXP costs $25/€25 for a single user license (multi user and site licenses are available).



You can request a reviewer license at distribution@outertech.com and include the trial version of CachemanXP on any cover medias.



New in version 1.50:



* Improved Dual Core processor support (Intel and AMD).

* Several new Cache settings and Tweaks.

* Extended Process information.

* Sortable Process list.

* Allows to change CPU Priority of all programs, including system processes.

* Ability to hide Automatic Updates restart dialog.

* Two, fully configurable Tray Icons.

* Auto-Optimize finetuned for latest computer systems.

* GUI redesigned to (optionally) take less screen space.



For further information please email distribution@outertech.com or fax +49 9561 871977

