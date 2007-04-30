BioSignia Rolls Out National Marketing Campaign With 919 Marketing Company

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- BioSignia, a leading technology company focused on innovative solutions for chronic disease prevention and management, today announced the signing of a marketing services agreement with 919 Marketing Company. With offices in Holly Springs N.C. and Washington D.C., 919 is a nationally recognized marketing consulting and public relations firm focused on the health and wellness market.



Accurately assessing the likelihood that individuals will develop a chronic, preventable disease resulting in poor quality of life, declining productivity and higher healthcare costs has become a major concern of healthcare providers, insurers, and employers alike. BioSignia’s patented flagship Know Your Number™ preventive health and wellness engine significantly improves early detection, prevention and management of chronic diseases. In addition, the company’s cutting-edge underwriting technology enables life insurance companies to attract and retain higher value customers, as well as to bring new products to market more speedily and efficiently.



Driven by a powerful, patented predictive technology, Know Your Number is the first and only multi-dimensional tool to predict the risk of onset, progression, or life expectancy related to multiple chronic diseases.



The company’s decision to sign on with 919 Marketing was based on the need to accelerate market awareness and adoption of Know Your Number in the healthcare, employee wellness, insurance and consumer health sectors.



“Selecting the right marketing partner was a key component in meeting our aggressive market growth goals, so naturally we conducted a thorough evaluation process prior to engaging 919 Marketing,” said BioSignia’s CEO, Dr. Tim Smith. “Their successful track record in developing fresh channel marketing strategies, methodologies for developing and validating the winning Biosignia brand strategy and their roster of related “health and wellness” accounts best dovetailed our marketing needs.”



The agreement with BioSignia calls for 919 Marketing to provide ongoing marketing strategy and program management, national advertising and public relations planning and implementation, sales materials, direct marketing and more.



“We are excited to have been selected to drive the marketing efforts of what promises to be the new gold standard for the early detection of chronic disease risks,” said David Chapman, CEO of 919. “Our work for Know Your Number allows us to be at the forefront of shaping the personalized health and wellness categories,” added Chapman.



About BioSignia

Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC, BioSignia is a leading technology company focused on bringing innovative predictive modeling solutions to the preventive health and life insurance markets. At the core of BioSignia’s flagship solution, Know Your Number, is the company’s proprietary synthesis modeling approach to chronic disease risk prediction. In 2004, BioSignia received the Disease Management of America’s prestigious award for Best Enabling Tool for Disease Management. Since then, the company’s talented R&D team has continued to advance synthesis modeling, continuously updating it to reflect the ever expanding need for effective chronic disease prevention, management and treatment. For more information, visit www.knowyournumber.com.



About 919 Marketing Company

919 Marketing is a nationally recognized marketing consulting and public relations firm with a proven track record of helping underdog companies of all sizes discover their competitive advantage and drive profitable business growth. Headquartered just outside of North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park with a satellite office in downtown Washington D.C., 919 was founded over a decade ago by CEO David Chapman.



919 is an unconventional firm with an uncanny ability to develop winning marketing strategies for a roster of companies including Biosignia, Cornerstone Biopharma, Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, Jersey Mike’s, Kerr Drug, The Rosetta Stone, Social Technologies and Unilever Brands.



919 Marketing provides strategic planning, public relations, interactive marketing and creative development services - each utilizing proven processes that have been refined and validated over hundreds of client engagements. For more information on 919 Marketing, please call 919.557.7890 or visit www.919marketing.com.

