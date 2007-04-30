Shurepower, LLC Demonstrates Advanced Dock Safety Systems for Hybrid Electric Trailer Refrigeration Unit (TRU) Technology

Kirkwood, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has recently awarded a cost-shared contract to Shurepower, LLC to fund a second demonstration project of Carrier-Transicold’s hybrid diesel-electric trailer refrigeration unit (TRU) technology in upstate New York. With the capability of operating in all duty cycles on shorepower electricity, DeltekTM hybrid diesel-electric TRU technology offers an excellent alternative to conventional diesel-powered TRUs, a significant source of local air and noise pollutants.



With co-funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Clean Cities Program, this project will include the implementation and development of docking safety systems and advanced wiring connections for heavy-duty diesel trucks and refrigerated trailers. This demonstration project uses a modified version of Shurepower’s Truck Electrified Parking (STEP) technology, which will be integrated with the existing Dok Lok ® docking systems manufactured by Rite-Hite Corporation to increase the overall safety and reliability of this electric technology.



Located at the Willow Run Foods distribution facility in Kirkwood, NY, this demonstration project will supply grid power to over-the-road hybrid diesel electric TRU refrigerated trailers and develop an integrated docking safety system for the TRUs. New West Technologies, LLC will be assisting Shurepower in the project by providing engineering expertise. Shurepower will work with the utility company, New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG), to provide three-phase power to the site. Designated loading docks will be electrified, and Rite-Hite Corporation will assist in integrating a trailer bumper locking safety system into the operation of the facility’s Dok Lok® systems. Nine (9) demonstration Classic refrigerated trailers manufactured by Great Dane Trailers will be outfitted with Carrier-Transicold TRUs equipped with DeltekTM hybrid diesel electric technology. Shurepower will provide the design of an under-trailer wiring system to carry electricity from the rear connection point (at the loading bay) to the TRU mounted on the front of the trailer. In addition, truck tractors will be retrofitted with Carrier’s new shorepower-capable ComfortProTM APUs to permit fuel savings as well as reduced air and noise pollutants.



Partners with Shurepower, LLC in this demonstration project include NYSERDA, Willow Run Foods, Rite-Hite, NYSEG, Carrier Transicold, New West Technologies, LLC, Great Dane Trailers, Ryder System, Inc., and the U.S. DOE’s Clean Cities Program.



Shurepower, LLC is a New York based limited liability company with the corporate goal of improving air quality, reducing U.S. dependence on foreign oil, and improving public safety. Shurepower’s shorepower truck electrified parking (STEP) system is a low cost alternative to idling that provides drivers with grid based electricity, cable television and high-speed Internet connections to enable drivers of long-haul heavy-duty trucks to shut down their engines and save fuel during mandated rest periods. Shurepower is currently deploying a national network of STEP facilities at truck stops, rest areas, and fleet terminal facilities along major U.S. Interstate highways. www.shurepower.com



NYSERDA, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, is a public benefit corporation created in 1975 by the New York State Legislature. NYSERDA’s responsibilities, among others, include conducting a multifaceted energy and environmental research and development program to meet New York’s diverse economic needs; administering the New York Energy $mart program; making energy more affordable for residential and low-income households; assisting industries, schools, hospital, municipalities; not-for-profits, and the residential sector implement energy efficiency measures; financing energy-related projects that reduce cost for ratepayers. www.nyserda.org



Willow Run Foods, Incorporated is the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic's premier fast food systems distributor. The company has grown steadily over the years, evolving into a successful 100% employee owned corporation. Serving customers in 14 states, they provide one-stop-shopping for their chain restaurant operators while focusing on building customer relationships and providing service that is second to none. From their state-of-the-art facility in Kirkwood, New York, they continue to be committed to their existing customers and look forward to serving new ones as well. www.willowrunfoods.com



Rite-Hite Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, is a recognized world leader in the manufacture and sale of loading dock and industrial door safety products. Comprised of seven separate corporations, Rite-Hite’s unique customer-based focus provides high-quality, compelling products that improve safety and productivity. The company has historically placed a strong emphasis on research and development, leading to new products that pioneer the industry. www.ritehite.com



NYSEG, New York State Electric & Gas Corporation is a subsidiary of Energy East Corporation, a super-regional energy services and delivery company in the Northeast. NYSEG serves 860,000 electricity customers and 254,000 natural gas customers across more than 40% of upstate New York. By providing outstanding customer service and meeting its customers’ energy requirements in an environmentally-responsible manner, NYSEG will continue to be a valuable asset to the communities it serves. www.nyseg.com



Carrier Transicold provides industry-leading transport temperature-control solutions with a complete line of equipment for refrigerated trucks, trailers and containers, and transport air conditioning systems for buses and recreational vehicles. Carrier-Transicold is a division of Farmington, Conn.-based Carrier Corporation, the world’s largest heating, air conditioning and refrigeration solutions provider, with operations in 172 countries. It is part of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), a Hartford, Conn.-based provider of a broad range of high-technology products and support services to the aerospace and building systems industries. www.trucktrailer.carrier.com



Great Dane Trailers, a manufacturer of dry van, refrigerated and platform trailers, has long been regarded as the industry leader in technology, innovation and quality. The company has headquarters in Savannah, Ga., and Chicago, Ill., with nine strategically located manufacturing plants in the United States. Four of the manufacturing facilities Savannah; Terre Haute and Brazil, Ind.; and Wayne, Neb. have received ISO 9001:2000 certification. With distribution points across North and South America, Great Dane utilizes a network of company-owned branches and full-line independent dealers as well as parts-only independent dealers. www.greatdanetrailers.com



Ryder System, Inc. is a Fortune 500 provider of leading-edge transportation, logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Ryder’s product offerings include: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, rental and programmed maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to commercial customers; Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which manages the movement of materials and related information from the acquisition of raw materials to the delivery of finished products to end-users; and Dedicated Contract Carriage (DCC), which provides a turn-key transportation service that includes vehicles, drivers, routing and scheduling. Ryder serves customer needs throughout North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. www.ryder.com



The Department of Energy’s Clean Cities Program was created in 1993 as a result of the Energy Policy Act of 1992 to provide technical, informational, and financial resources to both regulated fleets and voluntary adopters of alternative fuels and is focused on advancing the economic, environmental, and energy security of the United States by supporting local decisions to adopt practices that contribute to the reduction of petroleum consumption in the transportation sector. Since its inception in 1993, Clean Cities has grown to 90 coalitions and 4,300 stakeholders across the country, put close to 1 million AFVs on the road, and displaced over 1 billion gallons of gasoline. www.eere.energy.gov/cleancities/



New West Technologies, LLC is a small native American-owned engineering services company headquartered in Denver, Colorado with a transportation systems and technology practice based in Landover, Maryland and Rome, New York. The firm has extensive experience with truck stop electrification and in heavy truck systems. New West supplies technical and engineering services to both Federal and state governments as well as to the private sector. www.nwttech.com

