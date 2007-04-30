Diaton Transpalpebral (Through Eyelid) Tonometry Is Featured at American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Symposium and Congress ASCRS by BiCOM Inc

Long Beach, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- BiCOM is pleased to introduce its unique Transpalpebral tonometer Diaton to the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery Symposium and Congress, hosted by the city of San Diego. Diaton tonometer is the only device on the market that can be used shortly after LASIK or PRK surgeries. Three speakers with presentations on the advantages of through the Eyelid tonometry will present at the ASCRS Symposium and Congress.



Chief Executive of BiCOM Inc., Roman Iospa says: “Introduction of Diaton tonometer to the members of American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) presents a great opportunity for BiCOM to display the uniqueness of the transpalpebral Diaton tonometry – tonometery through the Eyelid.”



Great success of the modern keratorefractive surgery, especially excimerlaser cornea microsurgery (FRК, LASIK, LASEK, Epi-LASIK) and its wide spread require high attention to the eye morphophysiological rates in pre- and postoperational period. The most important rates are still the characteristics of the cornea, such as thickness and its changes, regenerative response of corneal tissue and its regulation, as well as the data of intraocular pressure (IOP) and their correlation with cornea metrical rates.



According to the data of numerous investigations, underestimation of IOP level during applanation tonometry in patients, which were subject to keratophotorefractive surgeries, is of great importance in glaucoma diagnostic search. Hence, the advantages of scleral tonometry application in this category of patients for ophthalmotone appropriate evaluation and timely ophthalmohypertension detection are clear.



A number of studies were conducted to evaluate the clinical use of transpalpebral scleral tonometry, reliability of its application in the patients with refraction anomaly in pre- and postoperational period, dynamics of eye morphometric rates (pachymetry of the central corneal zone, IOP) and their correlative bond before and after photorefractive surgeries.



Results of the studies are available at: http://www.TonometerDiaton.com



Procedure Video / Demo is available at: http://tonometerdiaton.com/index.php?do=home.training



Please visit us at ASCRS BOOTH # 315 for up-close presentation of Tonometer Diaton.



Thus, cornea thickness is the important factor of IOP evaluation and monitoring and requires the necessity of including corneal pachymetry in the program of examination the patients with suspicion of glaucoma and hypertension, especially after various keratorefractive surgeries while using the traditional corneal methods of ophthalmotonometry. At the same time clinical application of transpalpebral scleral diaton tonometer makes it possible to evaluate IOP using only One device, the procedure being efficient, economical, simple in performance and requiring no additional instrumental examination.



BiCOM Inc. covers the full scope of customer service, which involves client training, follow ups, hotline support, sales support, etc. To get more information on the device or to make a purchase, visit the official website - www.tonometerdiaton.com, or call BiCOM at the toll free number 1-877-diatons (877.342.8667).



About BiCOM Inc.

BiCOM, with its 15 years of tradition and global clientele, has proven to be the enterprise of the highest level of professionalism, integrity and financial solvency. A unique team of engineers, medical, legal and business experts makes BiCOM Inc. the right place for global talent to find support and guidance. BiCOM Inc. sees its mission in bringing to market innovative products developed and manufactured worldwide.



BiCOM Inc.

website: http://www.tonometerdiaton.com

Contact: Michael Minch

email: Contact@TonometerDiaton.com

phone: 1.877.342.8667 ext. 777

