FPDA Conference to Include Commence CRM President

Tinton Falls, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- FPDA is the Association serving motion solution providers who offer Fluid Power, companion technologies and distribution services to enhance customer performance and profitability. The association is committed to helping members improve profitability and increase value to customers by providing member education, industry data, and networking opportunities. Commence (www.commence.com) is the leading CRM system for manufacturing and distribution recently became a member of the Fluid Power Distributor Association. Larry Caretsky, President of Commence Corporation, will be speaking on the subject of using CRM Technology to Optimize Sales Execution at the FPDA annual convention in New Mexico on May 2, 2007.



Caretsky supports the following goals of the FPDA:



• To provide industry information, trends and developments that impact members’ businesses

• To enhance our members’ profitability and value in the motion technology distribution channel

• To help members attract, develop and retain talented individuals to perpetuate growth and prosperity

• To foster communication and understanding among channel partners

• To promote FPDA Distributor Members as the fluid power and motion technology channel of choice

• To maintain a significant membership presence of providers of fluid power and motion technology solutions



Like the FPDA, Commence is committed to the following core values:



• Understanding Future Trends in Distribution

• Accelerating Business Development

• Pursuing Long Term Viability

• Understanding Channel Relationships



Commence offers industrial companies complete “Freedom Of Choice” to select the solutions and platform that best meets the business requirements of manufacturers and distributors. The comprehensive CRM Industrial application suite is available for use on premise or on-demand as a hosted service. Industrial leaders often build departmental CRM solutions with the award winning Commence Industrial CRM Framework. These choices are why so many industrial companies choose Commence as the solution for managing customer relationships. All Commence Industrial solutions support mobile or wireless connectivity and integration to back-office accounting and ERP systems.

