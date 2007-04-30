Datacraft Solutions Demand Driven Supply Chain in Manufacturing.net

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- Datacraft Solutions (http://www.datacraftsolutions.com) delivers a revolutionary digital kanban process of automation solutions to lean manufacturers through a secure Internet gateway, eliminating the need to install and maintain a complex IT infrastructure. The company has experienced significant growth in the past twelve months by eliminating complicated, expensive, time-intensive software implementations as well as extensive training regiments and the need for internal support. The Datacraft Solutions' replenishment supply chain digital kanban lean system allows customers access and fully utilize powerful lean benefits immediately for a low, predictable monthly fee. Services are scalable so manufacturers can design an appropriate digital kanban solution.



According to manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler in the current issue of Manufacturing.net, “Software systems must still address manufacturing functionality and should contain functions such as: advanced planning, constraint management and capacity analysis; Just-in-Time manufacturing; feature-based assembly and mixed-mode manufacturing; machine downtime tracking; multi-level bill of materials and routings; engineering levels and approvals; RF-enabled production recording and putaway; and lean manufacturing, material flow and production. For those manufacturers who are not heavily outsourcing the production functions, the ability for software solutions to address lean initiatives is vital.”



The article can be read in its entirety at http://www.manufacturing.net/article/CA6426268.html?text=cutler



Once implemented, the benefits of lean manufacturing quickly are quantifiable. Although many believe the benefits can be obtained via a simple Kanban system, revolutionary thinkers know a true lean environment stretches well past the plant floor and migrates through the entire enterprise.



“In addition to a strong demand-driven supply chain, including digital Kanban, a successful lean environment must also include a robust enterprise resource planning system to pull the entire corporation into the lean revolution,” said Stephen Parker, Chairman of Datacraft Solutions.



And as manufacturers take on the role of distributors, software solutions must address distribution functionality as well. Some of these distribution functions include: centralized and local purchasing; complete CRM (customer relationship management) with online quoting; order release management; full WMS (warehouse management systems); license plate tracking; bar code labeling, shipment verification and label error-proofing; Just-in-Time deliveries and sequenced shipping; containerization; and EDI transactions (electronic data interface)

