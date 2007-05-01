Globalization in Manufacturing Sector Impacts Distribution Staffing

Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2007 -- It is estimated that by 2010 more than 40 percent of North American manufacturers will have outsourced production overseas, leaving the distribution and warehousing function with increasing importance as product is returned to the U.S. for order fulfillment. Unlike other staffing organizations, 100% of ProLogistix recruiting efforts are centered around warehouse and distribution positions. Branch staff is trained in logistics, and they understand the intricacies of the industry. Staff is not spending time testing and interviewing bookkeepers, data entry clerks, and construction workers. ProLogistix is fortunate to have built a reputation in the communities served as the "go-to" company when seeking a job in a warehouse or distribution center.



According to Brian Devine, division vice-president of ProLogistix, “The staffing industry was doing a poor job servicing warehouse and distribution companies with talented employees. At ProLogistix, we created the most comprehensive application process for logistics employees in the industry. We use our selection process to evaluate a candidate's specific knowledge and experience, and we then match qualifications to the positions for which we are recruiting. The combination of an exclusive focus on logistics, screening tools utilized in the application process, and the experience of branch staff makes ProLogistix the leading provider of logistics talent in the country.”



ResourceMFG, the sister division to ProLogistix places manufacturing specific positions. Devine explained the differentiation between the two organization by noting, “The way we differentiate between which clients are best served by ResourceMFG or ProLogistix is to ask what the company does. If they manufacture products, then they are best suited to ResourceMFG; if they distribute products, then ProLogistix is the right staff solution.”



The types of warehouse and distribution positions ProLogistix fills include:



• Loaders and Unloaders

• Order Selectors

• Warehouse Associates

• Shipping and Receiving

• Forklift Operators

• Quality Assurance

• Supervisors

• Warehouse Managers

• Operations Manager



