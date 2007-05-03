Altico Advisors Form Strategic Partnership with Visibility Corporation

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2007 -- Altico, a provider of ERP solutions with a specialization in manufacturing, will now be implementing and reselling Visibility Corporation's .NET based ERP solution, VISIBILITY.net. The partnership brings together Visibility’s industry leading ERP software solution designed for complex product manufacturers with Altico’s significant business experience, proven implementation methodology, and effective sales organization. Altico is recognized in the Northeast for delivering high quality business solutions and advisory services that provide unparalleled results for mid-market businesses. Altico Advisors, headquartered in Massachusetts, has joined Visibility’s Partner Program to form a strategic relationship that will broaden the reach of both companies in the manufacturing sector that they serve.



Michael J. Kean, Altico Principal and President explains, “We have considerable expertise with numerous ERP products and business applications, but we recognized a gap in our ability to meet the needs of complex product manufacturers, which is a subset of the market we serve. Extensive research led us to Visibility for a comprehensive solution built on current technologies.” Kean continues, “We’re highly selective about the systems we represent and Visibility met our high standards for flexibility and usability. As a company, Visibility also has a solid reputation. And the VISIBILITY.net software is designed to drive business efficiencies through flexible workflows, resource utilization, manufacturing planning, compliance and data consolidation. The result is a product that deploys with speed and precision, improves customer service, and shortens time to market. These are the goals we share with Visibility and with our clients.”



Lori Kimball, Vice President of Strategic Business Development at Visibility Corporation, notes, “Altico’s implementation and business process expertise extend our coverage in the Northeastern U.S, which is critical to our worldwide expansion, and brings a solid business partner with a proven track record into our channel. We were seeking an established partner with a clear record of client successes. Altico is that partner in the Northeast. Our partners must be experts in the manufacturing market and capable of delivering process improvements in their ERP deployments. Altico is a consultative organization with the technological skills to deliver against those shared goals.”



About Altico Advisors

Altico Advisors (www.AlticoAdvisors.com) is a recognized business solutions advisory firm serving the manufacturing, distribution and services communities. The entire Altico team is dedicated to a service model that allows clients to maximize their investment in software systems and have ready access to the information they require to run their businesses.





About Visibility Corporation

Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.

