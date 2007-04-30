Virtual Assistant Association Announces 2007 InnoVAtive Awards

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2007 -- The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce (VACOC) celebrated its one year anniversary on April 19 with a virtual party for members that included the Virtual Assistant industry’s InnoVAtive Awards Ceremonies.



The InnoVAtive Award is an honor given by the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce to Virtual Assistants who have demonstrated high standards of excellence and inventiveness in the categories of:



- Smart Virtual Assistant Business Practices

- Virtual Assistant Industry Promotion

- Virtual Assistant Education & Training

- Virtual Assistant Business Growth and Achievement



Nominations are solicited in March and April, and the winners announced each year at the VACOC Anniversary Celebration. Nominees do not need to be VACOC members to receive an award.



Vickie Turley of Elite Virtual Assistants received the InnoVAtive Award for Virtual Assistant Business Inspiration. Vickie’s work and dedication to promoting the Virtual Assistance profession has flourished during the past year. Danielle Keister, Founder of the VACOC says, “Not only is Vickie an inspiration and role model for new VAs on what they can achieve when they set their minds to it, but she always goes the extra mile to motivate and support other new Virtual Assistants. We are so happy that Vickie has been recognized by her colleagues with this award.”



The InnoVAtive Award for Virtual Assistant Business Education was presented to Stacy Brice of AssistU. This is the second time Ms. Brice has received the award, and as Ms. Keister states, “There is still nothing in the industry to rival the brilliance, wisdom and caliber of AssistU and its leader, Stacy Brice, and the nominations submitted proves many agree. We are honored to show our appreciation to Stacy for her ongoing leadership and vision for the Virtual Assistance profession she created.”



Everyone who is interested in learning more about Virtual Assistance and its professional providers is encouraged to visit the VACOC at http://ww.virtualassistantnetworking.com



ABOUT THE VACOC: The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is a professional association of Virtual Assistants worldwide dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants run smarter, more successful businesses, and providing resources and tools for business owners to connect with qualified Virtual Assistants. Everyone who is interested in learning more about Virtual Assistance and its professional providers is encouraged to visit the VACOC at http://ww.virtualassistantnetworking.com



ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Danielle Taylor is the Press Release Communications Officer for the VACOC. She is a professional Virtual Assistant and operates Taylor-Made Virtual Assistance where she provides business support and office management to small business owners and solo entrepreneurs including event planners, authors, personal chefs and alternative health professionals. Her background includes office management and senior administrative positions with leading corporations and start-up ventures. Visit her at http://www.taylorva.com to learn more.

