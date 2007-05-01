Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Warehouse Demolition Project

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2007 -- Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was contracted directly by the redeveloper of the site to perform a total building demolition on a 60,000 square foot, 1 story warehouse in Central New Jersey. Dallas Contracting’s scope of work consisted of the following:



• Coordinate utility disconnects

• Demolish and remove the entire 60,000 S.F. commercial steel frame structure

• Remove all concrete floors and foundations

• Remove all materials and debris from the site

• Remove all landscaping

• Remove asphalt pavement

• Perform onsite concrete crushing services – crush all masonry, brick and concrete to 2 inch size and stockpile onsite for future use by the developer



Equipment utilized to complete the demolition included a Komatsu PC-400-LC6 mounted with a Labounty rotating shear (MSD-70R), a Komatsu PC-400 mounted with a concrete pulverizer jaw attachment (this was also used at times with a Labounty straight shear), a Komatsu PC300-5 mounted with a grapple (also used with a shear attachment), a Fiat wheel loader and several Cat 236 skid steers. The site crew had an average composition of 6 employees.



Debris was carefully separated from recyclable materials and shipped offsite for disposal. Concrete, masonry and brick were set aside for onsite crushing. Steel and metals were sent offsite for scrap metal recycling.



Once the buildings were demolished, Dallas Contracting began the removal of all slabs, foundations, footings and all of the asphalt parking lot. The concrete and asphalt removal was completed using Komatsu PC-400 excavators mounted with buckets and concrete pulverizer attachments. Front end loaders and skid steers assisted with stockpiling and removal efforts.



Concrete, brick, masonry and asphalt were crushed onsite into 1 ½ inch or smaller material using an Eagle Crusher Company, Inc. UltraMax 1000-15CV Plant with stacking conveyors. Dallas Contracting has owned this unit for over four year and was extremely pleased with its production on this project. Daily crushed material production was 1000 tons +. Crushed concrete, brick and masonry were stockpiled separately from crushed asphalt materials. The crushed materials will be reused onsite by the developer for backfilling purposes.



The project was completed in approximately three (3) months with no incidents or injuries.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. is a demolition and concrete crushing contractor based in New Jersey. We have been in business for over 25 years, are financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2, and are bondable. Our work is completed professionally and with an OSHA trained workforce. We provide the following services: Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite / Mobile Concrete Crushing, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals and Wrecking.



