Virtual Assistant Association Recognizes Members of the Year

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2007 -- The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce (VACOC) celebrated its one year anniversary on April 19 with a virtual party for members. In addition to announcing this year’s InnoVAtive award recipients, two attendees received surprise Member of the Year awards for their tireless volunteer work for the Virtual Assistant professional association.



Joy Slaughter of http://www.acapitalsolution.com and LauraLee Sparks of http://www.thesimplesolutionva.com were each presented with a monetary gift along with a beautiful Member of the Year award certificate.



Both expressed their surprise and gratitude. Commented Slaughter, “It’s so rewarding to hear that we’ve made a difference in the industry and to many individual Virtual Assistants. I’m very honored!”



Ms. Sparks summed up her surprise by saying, “I believe everything we do comes back to us, and I reap the rewards of my involvement with the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce daily.”



Danielle Keister, Founder of the VACOC and the InnoVAtive Awards program, states “It is always our intent at the VACOC to recognize the hard work, commitment and dedication that takes place behind the scenes in our community. I am honored to extend this gesture of appreciation on behalf of our community to two such wonderful women, whom I also call friends.”



The Member of the Year Award will become a permanent category of the annual InnoVAtive Awards program in recognition of the outstanding volunteerism contributed by members of the Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Danielle Taylor is the Press Release Communications Officer for the VACOC.


