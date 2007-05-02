Metering Installation Services Now Available

North Tonawanda, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2007 -- Ziphany, LLC, a leading provider of software and data hosting solutions for the energy industry, announces that it now offers meter and data logger installation services. With installation services added to its business portfolio, Ziphany can now offer an end-to-end solution to clients that may not have the resources available in order to perform these tasks.



In the past, the physical installation of metering wasn’t one of Ziphany’s core offerings. With both customer feedback and industry demand for these services, Ziphany has aligned itself with a network of highly qualified and recognized professionals in the field of metering installation. This added service now gives Ziphany the ability to offer installation services to its clients.



Ziphany’s metering installation services consist of two parts, the project management and the field activities. The project management involves a number of detailed steps, these steps include the project and site management, scheduling, the arranging of pulses, phone surveys, and working with the appropriate IT departments.



When the schedule is approved, field activities will then be conducted. These activities include meter-data logger configuration, physical installation, site commissioning, and the management of overall communications.



Brian Palka, CEO and President of Ziphany, LLC, commented “In the past, we didn’t have the network to effectively perform both the project management and installation services for our clients, but over the last quarter we’ve developed strategic relationships that now allow us to offer these services anywhere in the United States.”



About Ziphany:

Ziphany, LLC, an ENERGY STAR partner is a leading provider of intelligent software and data hosting solutions in the energy industry. Our tagline, “Instant Access to Critical Information”, sums up the philosophy of our company. We exist to give clients instant access, from anywhere in the world, to the critical information of their business: the assets, the processes, the energy or any information critical to business operations. Ziphany’s software applications transform data into knowledge. Knowledge is actionable, and helps manage your business successfully. To obtain more information, visit www.ziphany.com.

