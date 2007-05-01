4Team Corp Has Released New Release of Sync2 for Microsoft Outlook.Synchronize Any Microsoft Outlook Folder Between Multiple PCs Without a Server

Coral Springs, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2007 -- 4Team Corp has released a new version 1.01 of Sync2 for Microsoft® Outlook®.



Main Features in version 1.00:

Synchronize Microsoft Outlook on multiple PCs without a server.

Sync2 works directly with MAPI without interference with your Outlook.

Synchronize any* Outlook Personal Folders and all Outlook items fields.

Synchronization across different Outlook versions (Outlook® 2000, 2002, 2003, and 2007)!

Synchronize Microsoft Outlook Folders with your own custom forms and imported items with synchronization of all item fields including read/unread statuses.

Synchronization of multiple Outlook PST folders.

Complete automatic background synchronization, even if Outlook is not running.

Event-based synchronization, only changes are transferred! No need to carry or share the whole PST file.

Sync2 Synchronizer - Microsoft ActiveSync - like interface

Work offline or online.

Outlook 2007 and Vista Compatible



Sync2 for Microsoft Outlook costs $49.95 per 2 licenses and is available from http://www.sync2.com >



4Team Corporation

11555 Heron Bay Blvd Suite 200

Coral Springs FL 33076

954-796-8161

sales@4team.biz



Free Evaluation Copy Available for download from the product website and is fully functional for 14 days.

