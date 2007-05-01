RSSFilter is a PHP Script that Filters RSS Feeds

Hanover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2007 -- NotePage, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of RSSFilter to their popular RSS scripts directory.



RSSFilter is a PHP script that filters the contents of an RSS feed. The filters can be defined by the publisher so that the resulting RSS feed contains only the information they want. RSSFilter uses rules to filter the items that are included from a feed in the resulting feed.



RSSFilter is designed to be able to be used in conjunction with other RSS Scripts to provide additional RSS solutions. For example RSSFilter can be used with RSSmesh, so that mulitple feeds can be filtered and then merged into a single RSS feed.



When using the RSSFilter script, the publisher can control the data filtered by defining rules. The allowed rules are currently: contains, does not contain, equal with, not equal with, begins with, does not begin with, ends with, does not end with, is empty, is not empty, alphabetically before, alphabetically after, before date, before or on date, on date, after date, after or on date, before time or after time.



RSSFilter supports RSS 2.0, 1.0, 0.9, 0.91, 0.92 and Atom 1.0, 0.3 feeds. RSSFilter also supports all of the RSS 2.0 item elements, as well as the elements in the iTunes(R), TrackBack and Dublin Core namespace extensions. These additional namespaces can also be filtered.



The RSSFilter script joins seven existing scripts in FeedForAll's RSS Scripts directory. Access to the scripts directory is freely available to all registered users of FeedForAll and FeedForAll Mac, or a subscription to the scripts directory can be purchased for $ 29.95. A subscription grants users access to all of the RSS scripts, which can be used to publish and manipulate RSS feeds. Current scripts contained in the directory include RSS Cache, FutureRSS, RSS2HTML, RSS2HTML Pro, RSS2SQL, SQL2RSS, RSSmesh, and now RSSFilter.



The RSS Cache script module expedites the retrieval and conversion of RSS feeds into html web pages. The FutureRSS script enables webmasters to prepare content for their RSS feeds in advance, and have it automatically appear at the desired date and time. The RSSmesh script allows for multiple RSS feeds to be merged into a single RSS feed. The SQL2RSS scripts allows users to generate RSS feeds from MySQL databases. The RSS2SQL script converts RSS feeds to a database, and the RSS2HTML Pro allows for advance manipulation and display of RSS feeds as HTML webpages.



All of the scripts dynamically manipulate the RSS feeds in realtime, so no periodic maintenance is required.



