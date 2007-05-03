Jim Reisteter to Expand PMA’s Sales and Marketing Efforts

Menlo Park, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2007 -- Pacific Media Associates (PMA), the global market information experts on large-screen displays, today announced that Jim Reisteter has joined PMA’s global team of industry experts as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He will be responsible for PMA client relationships and client acquisition as well as the expansion of PMA marketing programs to the industry.



Jim Reisteter joined PMA from Interlink Electronics, the leader in the design, development, and manufacture of innovative remote controllers for digital projectors, advanced flat panel TVs, and Windows-based multimedia control products. At Interlink, Mr. Reisteter was Vice President of Sales and Marketing, responsible for sales, marketing, product marketing, and product strategy for the Presentation and Home Entertainment groups. Long a client of PMA while at Interlink, Mr. Reisteter has exceptional understanding and insight into clients’ requirements for market information. Prior to Interlink Electronics, Mr. Reisteter held multiple senior positions at Kodak. Most recently he was Vice President of Channel Sales and Marketing in the Kodak Professional unit. Mr. Reisteter has also held numerous senior-level sales and marketing management positions with Hayes, Delrina, Ashton-Tate, and Government Technology Services, Inc. He is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. degree in Marketing, and has taken graduate management courses at the University of Michigan.



About Pacific Media Associates

Pacific Media specializes in global display market information, covering all large-screen display categories: front projectors, plasma and LCD TVs, and rear-projection displays. Their Large-Screen Displays Industry Service family of publications provides detailed worldwide quarterly updates (sell-in data and forecasts) on large-screen display markets, newsletters on new products and other key industry developments, monthly advertised price tracking, ad hoc analyses, and annual Web surveys of North American end users (including organizations and individual consumers) and both North American and EMEA resellers/retailers. Their Large-Screen Displays Tracking Service family of monthly reports offers timely sell-through data and analysis on unit sales, true volume-weighted street prices, and inventories of large-screen displays sold by leading North American retailers, resellers, and distributors. Pacific Media Associates was established by Dr. William Coggshall, who was previously a co-founder of Dataquest and helped start the syndicated high-tech market information business. The company headquarters is at 1060 Siskiyou Drive, Menlo Park, CA 94025. Telephone +1 650-561-9020 www.pacificmediaassociates.com

