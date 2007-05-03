New York Moms Now Have a Place to Call Their Own

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2007 -- The newly launched website, http://www.nymomsconnect.com, is an online social community targeted to expectant moms and moms with children younger than 6 years old who live in the 5 boroughs (Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, and Staten Island), Westchester and Long Island. This online community is a place to stay in touch with old friends and to meet new friends.



Created by a first-time mom, NYMomsConnect provides a place for moms to communicate, post classifieds, participate in forums about issues important to moms, form their own groups with common interests and organize events such as playgroups. NYMomsConnect has developed a unique online social community for moms to ask questions and find answers in an informal environment.



“When I was pregnant with my son Benjamin I wanted to meet other expectant moms in Manhattan to discuss what I was going through and to ask questions. I decided to go to pre-natal yoga and was able to connect with several moms. After my son was born, I continued to take post-natal yoga and many of the same women were going to the class. One of the moms had asked if I was interested in starting a play group. This was the birth of Westside Buddies. At the height of Westside Buddies, we had 25 moms and their babies. We were a diversified group of moms by age, religion, culture and race. It was a very important time in my life and Benjamin’s life. I was able to bond with many of the moms and to stay in contact with them to this day. I wanted to create NYMomsConnect to give other moms the opportunity to experience what I did.” commented Sherri Busch, NYMomsConnect founder and president.



NyMomsConnect offers many resources for moms. Moms can:



• share information at the forum

• read articles relating to babies, toddlers and children

• exchange photos

• provide their opinions on toys, schools, etc. via blog

• buy or sell at the site’s classified ad section

• find out what is going on in the Five Boroughs, Long Island, Westchester and beyond

• discover vacation ideas for their families

• find information on nannies/babysitters

• research pre-schools and elementary schools

• chat with their friends

• find books and products reviewed by other moms

• learn about sales at their favorite local stores

• enjoy free offers, coupons and discounts



NYMomsConnect has been well received by New York area moms and already has several hundred members since its recent inception.



About Sherri Busch:

Sherri Busch lives in Manhattan with her husband and 3 ½ year old son. She had worked in the banking industry for 12 years but gave it up to be a stay-at-home mom. She is now the founder and president of NYMomsConnect an online social community for expectant moms and moms with children younger than 6 years old who live in the 5 boroughs (Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Bronx, and Staten Island), Westchester and Long Island. For more information, please visit http://www.nymomsconnect.com

