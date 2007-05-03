Idokorro’s Citrix Presentation Server Client for BlackBerry Wins Grand Prize in BlackBerry Developer Challenge

Ottawa, Ontario -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2007 -- Idokorro Mobile Inc., the industry leader in providing solutions for mobile access, is proud to announce that their new application, the Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry®, has won the Grand Prize in the BlackBerry Developer Challenge competition sponsored by AT&T. Idokorro’s solution gives BlackBerry and Citrix users the ability to access and use any Citrix-published Windows application on their BlackBerry devices, including the Microsoft Office Suite, SAP, PeopleSoft, Crystal Reports and the Desktop—even view the graphical windows and control the mouse and keyboard.



Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry brings the power of application virtualization to the BlackBerry platform, giving mobile employees a secure and reliable way to access important corporate resources, and providing an opportunity for significant productivity and efficiency gains.



“Delivering real value—and a competitive edge—to our customers in the form of secure, reliable and cost-saving applications is Idokorro’s primary goal. Receiving this kind of recognition for our most recent innovation from companies like RIM is another confirmation that we are reaching that goal.” says Rob Woodbridge, President and CEO of Idokorro Mobile Inc.



“This significant achievement for Idokorro's BlackBerry Client for Citrix Presentation Server is the result of their continuous efforts to provide reliable mobile application solutions with demonstrable productivity benefits and quickly-realized ROI," says Chris Fleck, Citrix Vice President of Strategic Alliances. “By extending Citrix Application Delivery Infrastructure platform to include color BlackBerry devices, the Idokorro solution clearly adds value by enabling customers to access their Citrix based applications from BlackBerry simply, securely, and without application rewrites.”



“By providing mobile access to Windows applications published on the Citrix Presentation Server, Idokorro’s software can significantly increase mobile productivity and flexibility,” said Jeff McDowell, Vice President, Global Alliances, Research In Motion. “The BlackBerry Developer Challenge examined applications on a range of criteria from business merits to innovation to quality and we are very pleased to recognize Idokorro’s achievements with this award.”



Idokorro’s Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry was selected as the best new enterprise application of 2007 by a panel of industry experts, based on its merits of usability, innovation, quality and marketability. Applications that made it to the final round of the BlackBerry Developer Challenge were additionally judged on overall performance, code quality, and the strength of their business case. Winning the Grand Prize confirms Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry as one of the top software innovations of 2007. Idokorro will be showcasing the Mobile Citrix Client and the rest of its award winning products at the Wireless Enterprise Symposium in Orlando, May 8-10, 2007 at booth #229.



Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry is part of the Idokorro suite of applications for wireless handhelds that give users secure access to networks, servers, desktops and other devices, allowing most computing tasks to be performed from almost anywhere. The Idokorro suite currently consists of Mobile Admin, Mobile SSH, Mobile Desktop and Mobile File Manager. Mobile Admin allows IT administrators to use their wireless handheld to manage network servers including Microsoft Windows, Active Directory, Exchange, SQL; Lotus Domino; Oracle; Citrix Presentation Servers; BlackBerry® Enterprise Servers and much more. Mobile SSH supports full VT100, 5250 and 3270 terminal emulation so users can access and manage a wide range of network devices including Unix, Linux, Novell Netware, AS/400 servers, IBM mainframes, routers and switches. Mobile Desktop is a Remote Desktop and VNC client that lets users access computers from their wireless handheld, even view the desktop and control the mouse and keyboard. Mobile File Manager, designed for BlackBerry devices, is a professional file manager for remote and local files and supports Windows File Sharing, WebDAV, FTP and SFTP connections.



Idokorro’s Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry and all other Idokorro products are available for 30-day fully functional free trials from the Idokorro website: www.idokorro.com.



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.

Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere — streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 3000 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1.613.789.1818.



